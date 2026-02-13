Blue Devils Offer Elite 2027 Tight End

While the past few months have been chaotic for the Duke football program, head coach Manny Diaz and his staff haven’t let that deter them from staying active on the high school recruiting trail as the Blue Devils continue targeting some of the nation’s top prospects.

With the 2027 recruiting cycle in full swing, Duke has recently extended offers to several talented recruits, including a four-star tight end and a top-250 overall player in the country.

Duke Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Tight End

Last week, Duke extended an offer to Zac Fares, a four-star tight end from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. He shared on X that the Blue Devils’ offer came after a conversation with tight ends coach Justin Watts.

“After an amazing conversation with [Coach Watts,] I’m very blessed to have received an offer from [Duke Football],” Fares wrote.

Fares is one of the top tight ends in the 2027 class and holds offers from more than 40 Division I programs. He’s coming off an impressive junior season at Arbor View, where, according to his X, he recorded 30 catches for 550 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Landen King (0) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Diaz and his staff are looking to add at least one tight end in the 2027 cycle, and Fares would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 202 overall player nationally, the No. 13 tight end, and the No. 2 prospect in Nevada.

While Duke’s offer comes relatively late in Fares’ process, the good news for the Blue Devils is that he hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Diaz and company plenty of time to make up ground on the other schools recruiting him.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

As of now, Fares’ recruitment is wide open, but that could change soon. Multiple programs have already made significant progress with the four-star tight end, and Texas is scheduled to host him for an official visit in June.

If Diaz and his staff can make a strong early impression on Fares and continue to strengthen their relationship with him over the coming months, there’s a chance the Blue Devils could bring him to Durham for a visit this spring.

Although Duke currently faces an uphill battle in the race for Fares, extending him an offer at the very least puts the Blue Devils in contention for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.