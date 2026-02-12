Duke Making Progress With Talented 2027 Quarterback

The quarterback position has become a focal point of the 2027 recruiting cycle for Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff, as the Blue Devils continue to target and make progress with some of the top signal-callers in the class.

One of the 2027 quarterbacks Duke has been actively pursuing is a three-star prospect from Illinois who recently named the Blue Devils as one of the schools that have stood out in his recruitment so far.

Blue Devils Standing Out to 3-Star 2027 Quarterback

Last month, Duke on SI reported that the Blue Devils had offered Jake Nawrot, a three-star quarterback from John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Nawrot is a talented prospect who drew interest from a few Division I programs during his sophomore and junior seasons, but his recruitment has exploded in recent weeks. Since the start of 2026, the young quarterback has earned offers from 10 new Power Four schools and has quickly become one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class.

While several programs are pursuing Nawrot, he recently told Rivals’ Steve Wilftong that five schools are currently standing out in his recruitment: Duke, Iowa, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Washington.

When speaking specifically about Duke, Nawrot told Wilftong that the program has a great history and that he wants to travel to Durham to meet offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer and the Blue Devils staff in person and to get a feel for the campus.

“Overall program history is great and I want to meet Coach Brewer in person and talk football with the coaches,” Nawrot told Wiltfong. “Also want to take a look at the stadium and get a feel of the school.”

Nawrot is coming off an excellent junior season at John Hersey, where, according to him, he threw for 3,078 yards and 41 touchdowns. He would be a massive addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with 247Sports’ composite rankings listing him as the No. 370 overall player nationally, the No. 25 quarterback, and the No. 10 prospect in Illinois.

Although Duke has been named a finalist in the recruitment of two 2027 quarterbacks, Brice McCurdy and Jamison Roberts, the Blue Devils are not guaranteed to land either and will likely continue their push for Nawrot in the coming months.

Nawrot hasn’t set a commitment date, but he told Wilftong he hopes to take spring visits with the five schools he listed above. If the Diaz and company can get him on campus in Durham, they should have a solid chance to land one of the top signal-callers in the 2027 class.