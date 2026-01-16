Duke Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Quarterback

While Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff will remain active in the 2026 transfer portal window over the next few days, most of their focus has shifted back to the high school recruiting trail as the 2027 cycle heats up.

The Blue Devils have already started targeting and making progress with several talented 2027 prospects over the past few months, including recently extending an offer to one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.

Blue Devils Offer Elite 2027 Signal-Caller

On Jan. 4, Duke extended an offer to Sione Kaho, a four-star quarterback from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington. Kaho shared on X that the Blue Devils’ offer came after a conversation with offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer.

After a great conversation with @coachbrewha, I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke🔵! #AG2G pic.twitter.com/ifYkrhY7RN — Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho✯ (@Sione_k10) January 5, 2026

"After a great conversation with [ Coach Jonathan Brewer] , I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke!" Kaho wrote.

Duke is the 13th program to offer Kaho, who has established himself as one of the nation’s top prospects. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 274 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 19 quarterback, and the No. 2 recruit in Washington.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While several programs are interested in Kaho, Rivals’ Steve Wilfong recently reported that Washington is currently the team to beat in his recruitment, which makes sense given that he is from the state.

Wiltfong noted, however, that the four-star quarterback is considering other programs, including Stanford, Oregon, and Arizona State, and that he’ll at least consider his new Duke offer as well.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Washington is still the team to beat for the Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln four-star and his relationships in Seattle are super strong," Wiltfong wrote. "But others are really pushing here as Oregon is heavily involved, new Stanford coach Tavita Pritchard is from Kaho’s hometown, Arizona State is in the mix and he’ll look at a new Duke offer, too."

With 2026 likely Darian Mensah’s final year in Durham, the Blue Devils must find a long-term answer at quarterback. Adding a talented signal-caller in the 2027 cycle is a priority for Diaz and his staff, and while it may be hard to convince Kaho to leave the West Coast, the Washington native should be at the top of Duke’s list.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

While Kaho hasn’t set a commitment date, it’s expected that the young quarterback will make a decision sooner rather than later. That doesn’t give Duke much time to make up ground in his recruitment, but extending him an offer at least opens the door to the possibility of the Blue Devils landing one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.