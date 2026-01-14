Pat Ngongba’s Stock Rising in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Duke basketball sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II has taken a major leap in a starting role through the first half of his second season in Durham. Ngongba was limited as a rookie due to a lingering foot injury that stayed prevalent throughout the 2024-25 campaign. But as he's been back fully healthy as the Blue Devils' only true center playing significant minutes, he's thrived.

Ngongba averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes a game as a rookie, and those numbers have jumped to 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a team-leading 1.4 blocks a night on 63.9% shooting from the floor. The 6'11, 250-pound big man had already established himself as a legit rim protector with the ability to run in transition, but his offensive arsenal has gotten much better in 2025-26.

Patrick Ngongba Highlights vs SMU 😈🐴 pic.twitter.com/Jkcmvc5W57 — DukeLights 𝕏 (@dukelightsx) January 11, 2026

After attempting just one three-pointer as a freshman, Ngongba has already taken 19 as a sophomore, while connecting on five of them. Additionally, his footwork and use of his body around the basket have drastically improved, along with his pure instincts on both sides of the ball.

The Virginia native started every game for the Blue Devils up until the team's most recent bout against SMU on Jan. 10, where Jon Scheyer implemented Maliq Brown into the starting lineup in Ngongba's place.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Coming off the bench, he went for one of his best overall games in a Blue Devil uniform. In an 82-75 victory, Ngongba tallied 17 points, which tied his career-high, to go along with five boards on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor. The sophomore has now put together 12 double-digit scoring outputs in Duke's first 16 games after totaling one in 30 contests as a rookie.

Pat Ngongba Slotted As Mid-First Round Pick in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

PATRICK NGONGBA, JR. NBA SCOUTING REPORT



The Duke-standout is my favorite utility forward in this year's class. He's a clear top ten prospect in this year's draft class. Here's everything you must know about his NBA role and potential: https://t.co/vE319GJlbR pic.twitter.com/EGsXtOXNew — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) January 5, 2026

Ngongba headed into his sophomore season viewed as a potential draftee, but he didn't receive much first-round buzz. However, through an expanded offensive game and a vastly improved passing game, he's soaring up boards.

The former 5-star recruit came in as the 17th overall pick in ESPN's latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft. Here's what ESPN's Jeremy Woo had to say about Ngongba's game at the next level.

Patrick Ngongba talks Duke win over SMU. pic.twitter.com/H78GcqPjKE — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 10, 2026

"Though his past month has been a mixed bag, Ngongba has helped himself this season, standing out as a long-term bet on instincts and playmaking at his size in what has become a thin class of centers," Woo said. "Ngongba's plus passing enables Duke to play through him and gives him some feasible perimeter functionality if he can develop a reliable jumper. Though his conditioning has improved, his lack of vertical lift around the basket as a finisher has been a point of concern. He is well-rounded enough to become an eventual NBA contributor, but that requires optimistic projection from a physical standpoint."

Ngongba was the second true center taken in the mock, only behind Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance.

The sophomore big has arguably been Duke's biggest breakout candidate so far this season, an honor that most would've bet Isaiah Evans to hold in the preseason. But in an elevated role and no other true center in the rotation, Ngongba has been taking advantage of his heavily increased minutes.

Two more Blue Devils appeared in the first round of this mock. Cameron Boozer was slotted as the third overall pick to the Atlanta Hawks, and Evans was projected as the 24th overall selection to the Boston Celtics.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.