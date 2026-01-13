Here’s Scariest Aspect of Duke’s 15–1 Start

I know we’re early into January but just the conversations leading into March will put Duke just a few steps away from cutting the net down. Coach Jon Scheyer knows what it takes to get to another Final Four and believes they have the team to do just that.

Even though they carry a 15-1 record halfway through the season while still searching for a more consistent perimeter scorer and locking down defensively from time to time, this team is looking really scary once March arrives.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3)n reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

No. 1 seed means more than No. 6 ranking

They are currently ranked 6th in the country after a seven-point win over SMU, looking to secure a #1 seed for the Big Dance. I believe with a more consistent defensive effort and more reliable outside scorers besides Boozer, this team will be eyeing the #1 seed respectively.

This team features an array of players from arguably the best player in the country in freshman Cameron Boozer to sophomore Isaiah Evans to big man in the middle Patrick Ngongba II.

If Ngongba can put some more quality effort in his play, junior Dame Sarr continues his defensive menace on opposing players and Boozer keeps playing like a future #1 pick, I don’t see why this team could put a solid run deep into March and run through the conference on the way.

Dame defense is different pic.twitter.com/NGqSGELaev — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 11, 2026

What if Sarr takes next step?

Just imagine if Sarr could put up 10-15 points consistently from game to game, this team would be on a whole other level from other teams in the country. His time will come.

“Well, Dame, for us, he’s a great defender. A great defender. I think there’s just such a big adjustment going from Europe, even if you’re playing at the highest level, which he was doing, to go to college. And so, for him, he has had to really throw himself into working every day. Focusing on what he’s really good at, which is his defense and activity. And I think he has really learned how to play to his strengths,” Coach Scheyer on the impact of Sarr.

Upcoming games in the conference include the likes of North Carolina and Stanford will put their readiness for the rest of the season on the line. And don’t forget about Louisville either, if freshman Mikel Brown Jr. can stay healthy, they could put a dent into Duke late into the season and make a final four run for themselves.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I think we’re a totally different league from last year. A totally different league. I think that was very clear early on in the non-conference. And the thing too, just from stylistically, the way that (Florida State) plays, they can be in any game.

"I think you’re going to see a lot of close games. I hope we can get separation. We had a nine-point lead, I was hoping to gain some separation there. But, going through this is going to help us in the long run,” said Scheyer on the depth of the ACC and how they have responded to several close games.