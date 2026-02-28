Blue Devils Garner Top 'Breakout' Recognition

Duke basketball sophomores Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba both entered their second seasons with the Blue Devils as crucial pieces to the rotation. After Jon Scheyer and his staff lost their entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft, getting rotation pieces back was a huge deal in the offseason.

Neither Evans nor Ngongba started as rookies, but it was clear that they would each be focal points of the rotation, given how young the incoming team was. Scheyer and Co. did seal the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, but in today's era of college basketball, continuity and experience are arguably the two most important features on a roster.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

And as the season has progressed, Evans and Ngongba have both been nothing short of fantastic for this team. Over the last few weeks, Duke has established itself as a true national title contender, currently sitting with a 26-2 overall record with nine wins over AP Top 25 opponents and the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

The two sophomores have both been available and extremely productive, and their jumps on both sides of the ball from freshmen to sophomores are clear.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Handled Pressure When Struggling

Evans entered the 2025-26 season as one of the biggest national breakout candidates. As a rookie, the North Carolina native was strictly a 3-and-D wing, but was set to turn into Duke's clear No. 2 scoring option behind freshman phenom Cameron Boozer.

As a freshman, the 6'6" wing averaged 6.8 points in 13.7 minutes, where 81% of his shot attempts and 78% of his makes were from three. In 2025-26, Evans is averaging 14.5 points in 27.4 minutes.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts during the during the second half after scoring against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Early this year, Evans struggled with inconsistencies. However, since ACC play has begun, he hasn't only been an elite shooter, but an elite scorer overall.

Over the Blue Devils' five-game win streak, Evans is averaging 16.6 points per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 44.4% shooting from three. The Blue Devils won two games over ranked opponents in that span, one at home over Clemson and in Washington, D.C., over No. 3 Michigan.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles up court during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

He's been hot and cold at times this season, but when he's needed to step up, he's been there. ESPN's Myron Medcalf ranked college basketball's top 25 breakouts this year, and slotted Evans at No. 12.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) shoots over Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba’s Breakout Came out of Nowhere

Where Evans garnered major national hype heading into his sophomore year, Ngongba didn't quite see as much. He dealt with a lingering foot issue as a freshman, limiting him to 3.9 points per game in 10.6 minutes.

Ngongba proved he could anchor a defense down low and be a productive shot blocker, but his offensive arsenal needed a lot of work. This season, he has gotten so much better at using his footwork and body down low, while also making major strides as a passer.

The 6'11", 250-pound center is averaging 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks a night in 22.5 minutes, all career-highs. Despite his making major improvements offensively, he's also been one of the Blue Devils' most impactful defenders.

According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranks fifth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating with a rating of 5.05. This metric essentially measures how valuable a player is defensively when he is on the floor versus when he's not.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward William Kyle (42) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Medcalf had Ngongba at No. 16 on his top 25 breakouts list. Not only has the big man become a great college basketball player, but he's turned himself into a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.