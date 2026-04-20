The Duke basketball program has just received its biggest news so far.

In major breaking news, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba has announced that he will be back with the Blue Devils for the 2026-27 season. This is absolutely massive news for head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff.

Patrick Ngongba is returning to Duke next season, per release.



Significant ACC News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2026

Duke Sophomore Center Patrick Ngongba Announces Return to Duke for Junior Season

The 6'11" big man was weighing a return to the Blue Devils versus entering the 2026 NBA Draft. For the majority of the offseason, it felt truly up in the air where his mind stood. Ngongba was a projected late first-round pick in this summer's draft, meaning his potential paycheck to return to college basketball could be higher than the one he would make in his rookie NBA season, if he were selected at his projected range.

Typically, late first-rounders will earn around $2 million to $4 million in their first year in the league. There is a good chance Ngongba's payday at Duke next year will be around that amount or even higher. Nonetheless, this is absolutely huge news for the Duke program going forward.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ngongba was arguably Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past season. As a rookie in 2024-25, the Virginia native averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.6 minutes a contest. Those numbers shot up to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night on 60.6% shooting from the field in 21.9 minutes a game.

Additionally, Ngongba completely transformed his game, becoming a legitimate NBA prospect. He was one of the most underrated defensive players in all of college basketball last season and established a passing game that completely changed how Duke could operate offensively.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating and tenth nationally in total Bayesian Performance Rating. Those metrics essentially measure a player's defensive and total impact for his team when he is on the floor versus when he is not.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What This Means for Duke

In today's day and age of college basketball, experience and continuity are arguably the two most important factors for a team in terms of roster building. The Blue Devils will now get back their veteran defensive anchor for a team that ranked third nationally this past season in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

If Ngongba departed for the NBA, that would have left Duke with a major hole to fill down low, given that Maliq Brown had exhausted all of his collegiate eligibility. Ngongba's return completely changes the Blue Devils' ceiling next season.