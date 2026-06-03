Predicting Duke Basketball's Ceiling and Floor ACC Finishes
In this story:
The general view among most insiders and fans in college basketball is that the Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 season as the top dog in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and for good reason.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff were meticulous and intentional with how they built their roster this offseason, and as a result, the Blue Devils are arguably the deepest and most complete team in college basketball heading into the year.
Duke returns three starters from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster, as well as rotational guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.
On top of that, the Blue Devils sealed pledges from two highly coveted transfers in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont. If that wasn't enough. Scheyer and Co. also inked the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class for a third straight year.
Duke has a combined 36-2 record in ACC play over the last two seasons, winning the league regular-season and tournament titles in both. However, this coming season will likely bring more competition for the crown, as this could be the deepest ACC we've seen in the last five or six years.
Let's realistically predict the best- and worst-case scenario finishes for Duke in the ACC.
Best: ACC Regular-Season and Tournament Champions
It doesn't make sense to predict a record at this point in the offseason, but this is obviously the best-case scenario for the Blue Devils, though it is very realistic.
With John Blackwell as the go-to scorer on the offensive side of the ball, Duke has a plethora of elite complementary pieces around him on every part of the floor.
The Blue Devils will once again be one of the tallest teams in the land, as Scheyer has prided his rotations on defensive length and versatility over the years. With the combination of size and switchability Duke has all over the floor, at least on paper, this definitely could be the best defensive unit Scheyer has had since he took over in Durham.
Teams like Louisville, Miami, Virginia, and maybe even North Carolina are the top threats to Duke heading into the season, but it's pretty clear at this point that the Blue Devils are again on a tier of their own to begin the year.
Worst: Fourth Place, Lose Out on Both ACC Crowns
I am treating this as a hard floor for Duke next season, and even a finish this low in league play is pretty hard to imagine.
Louisville has the talent on paper, Virginia has the continuity, and Jai Lucas has completely turned the Hurricanes around in one year as the program's head coach. All of these programs have the makeup to finish atop the ACC standings, but it feels pretty unlikely that Duke will finish below all of these squads.
Virginia is Duke's variable partner this upcoming season, meaning it will play the Hoos both at home and on the road. The Blue Devils will face Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Louisville on the road. Obviously, Duke will play UNC twice.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine