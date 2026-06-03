Predicting Duke Basketball's Ceiling and Floor ACC Finishes

The general view among most insiders and fans in college basketball is that the Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 season as the top dog in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and for good reason.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff were meticulous and intentional with how they built their roster this offseason, and as a result, the Blue Devils are arguably the deepest and most complete team in college basketball heading into the year.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke returns three starters from a season ago in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster, as well as rotational guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

On top of that, the Blue Devils sealed pledges from two highly coveted transfers in John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont. If that wasn't enough. Scheyer and Co. also inked the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class for a third straight year.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke has a combined 36-2 record in ACC play over the last two seasons, winning the league regular-season and tournament titles in both. However, this coming season will likely bring more competition for the crown, as this could be the deepest ACC we've seen in the last five or six years.

Let's realistically predict the best- and worst-case scenario finishes for Duke in the ACC.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Best: ACC Regular-Season and Tournament Champions

It doesn't make sense to predict a record at this point in the offseason, but this is obviously the best-case scenario for the Blue Devils, though it is very realistic.

With John Blackwell as the go-to scorer on the offensive side of the ball, Duke has a plethora of elite complementary pieces around him on every part of the floor.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will once again be one of the tallest teams in the land, as Scheyer has prided his rotations on defensive length and versatility over the years. With the combination of size and switchability Duke has all over the floor, at least on paper, this definitely could be the best defensive unit Scheyer has had since he took over in Durham.

Teams like Louisville, Miami, Virginia, and maybe even North Carolina are the top threats to Duke heading into the season, but it's pretty clear at this point that the Blue Devils are again on a tier of their own to begin the year.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) and guard Dame Sarr (7) attempt to get a loose ball in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Worst: Fourth Place, Lose Out on Both ACC Crowns

I am treating this as a hard floor for Duke next season, and even a finish this low in league play is pretty hard to imagine.

Louisville has the talent on paper, Virginia has the continuity, and Jai Lucas has completely turned the Hurricanes around in one year as the program's head coach. All of these programs have the makeup to finish atop the ACC standings, but it feels pretty unlikely that Duke will finish below all of these squads.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas answers questions at a press conference after the game against Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Virginia is Duke's variable partner this upcoming season, meaning it will play the Hoos both at home and on the road. The Blue Devils will face Miami at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Louisville on the road. Obviously, Duke will play UNC twice.