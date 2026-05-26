Why Duke Basketball Built To Sweep UNC Next Season
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It's never too early to start comparing Duke and North Carolina, even if it's in May.
The Blue Devils are looking for revenge on the Tar Heels after Seth Trimble knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer in Chapel Hill to hand the Heels a win over Duke last year. Nonetheless, both clubs had vastly different 2025-26 seasons.
Duke made it to the Elite Eight, albeit a major collapse kept it from going back to the Final Four for a second straight year. As for UNC, it was upset by 11-seed VCU in the Round of 64, which led to the firing of head coach Hubert Davis.
Since the offseason has begun, Duke and North Carolina have been in pretty different spots. The Blue Devils aren't just poised for revenge against UNC next season, but have all the makeup to sweep their arch-rival. Here's why.
Continuity
Duke fans aren't typically used to this much of the rotation coming back for another season, but that's what happened this time around. The Blue Devils are bringing back four of their top six scorers from last season in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins is also back.
This doesn't even include the plethora of big-time additions that head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have made this offseason, but North Carolina doesn't have much coming back.
This tends to happen upon a head coach's firing, but the Heels were hit with an exodus of departures after Davis was let go. North Carolina has lost eight of its top ten scorers from last season's team, including both Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, one of the most productive frontcourt duos in the sport.
5-star guard Dylan Mingo also decommitted from the program.
Roster continuity is one of the biggest aspects of roster-building in today's world of college basketball, and Duke and UNC are on completely separate sides of the spectrum in that regard.
Depth
Duke will enter the 2026-27 season as arguably the deepest team in college basketball.
In addition to bringing back four of its top six scorers, Duke signed former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski via the transfer portal.
Blackwell is set to be Duke's No. 1 scoring option, coming off a junior year with the Badgers where the 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
Scharnowski will be a huge energy boost off the bench with his rebounding and rim protection. The 6'9" big man averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks per game last season, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.
Scheyer also inked the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for the third year in a row to complement the veterans.
North Carolina is bringing in a solid portal class with Terrence Brown from Utah, Neoklis Avdalas from Virginia Tech, Cade Bennerman from Northwestern, and Matt Able from NC State. International big man Sayon Keita was also a major addition for UNC.
However, with a new roster consisting of guys who have never played together, it's extremely difficult to project how they will gel. Additionally, Able is still mulling a return to college basketball or keeping his name in the NBA Draft, so there's a chance he never even suits up in Chapel Hill.
5-star wing Maximo Adams is also coming in, but there's way too much unknown in Chapel Hill.
Coaching
It's hard to compare Scheyer and Malone, since Malone hasn't coached in college since 2001 and has never been a collegiate head coach. He did lead the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Championship in 2023.
But just like how important it is with players, coaching experience matters. Scheyer is entering his fifth season as Duke's head coach and has been one of the best head coaches in the sport since he took over for Mike Krzyzewski.
Scheyer has won three ACC Tournament titles in four years, has earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, and has made two Elite Eights and a Final Four.
Malone will be a highly interesting coach to follow, having been a successful NBA-level coach at the collegiate level, but Scheyer has already faced UNC seven times, with a 5-2 record.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine