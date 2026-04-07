Duke Potential Suitor for Elite Transfer Portal Guard

The Duke basketball program can't necessarily go all in with the Transfer Portal just yet, given how many players in this past season's rotation have tough decisions to make about returning to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the portal.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff haven't dealt with much portal trouble at all in terms of losing their own talent, at least since the NIL era of college athletics has run rampant over the last few years. But with so much unknown, it's hard to estimate which direction Duke will go in.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One obvious point of emphasis is the center position, as Maliq Brown is out of eligibility, and it seems more likely than not that Patrick Ngongba will be making the jump to the NBA. Outside of that one position, it's hard to gauge.

With Duke bringing in the No. 1 point guard in the 2026 recruiting class, Deron Rippey Jr. , along with potential returns from Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, the true guard spots haven't been viewed as a priority. However, a newly entered portal guard might be catching the attention of the Blue Devils' staff.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin Guard John Blackwell New Name for Duke To Watch

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell has entered the transfer portal and plans to test the NBA waters. Rumors have swirled that Duke is a potential school to watch for the 6'4" junior.

Blackwell has spent his entire three-year college career with the Badgers and put up by far the best numbers of his career in 2025-26. The Michigan native averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

BREAKING: Wisconsin guard John Blackwell plans to enter the transfer portal while going through the NBA draft process, he told ESPN. Blackwell, who averaged 19.1 points and earned All-Big Ten honors this past season, becomes the best guard in the portal. pic.twitter.com/zVaqncygPi — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2026

Throughout the season, Blackwell showed constant flashes of elite scoring ability. He went for over 20 points in 15 games and tallied 30 or more in five contests. Blackwell went for over 30 in two straight Big Ten Tournament games against Washington and Illinois, respectively.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Why Blackwell Fits With Duke

Blackwell detailed why he entered the portal, highlighting winning at the highest level and developing for the NBA as top priorities.

"It's a tough decision," Blackwell told ESPN. "I'm looking for a place where I can enhance my skills for the NBA and a place where I can compete for a national championship. A place where that's the standard and what we're striving for."

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke boasts a plethora of talent and veteran leadership at the guard spots with Rippey, Foster, and Boozer, but what the program could use is a bona fide scorer in the backcourt. Foster averaged 8.3 points per game this past season, and Boozer averaged 7.7.

If the Blue Devils get both of their guards back, going after Blackwell will be difficult. But his elite scoring ability is hard to ignore, and what he is looking for in a program could be a hint that he wants to come to Durham.