Coach Preaches Why Duke Is ACC’s Best Job

Being the head coach of Duke basketball is one of the most sought-after jobs in the world of college basketball, and for obvious reasons. The brand, the exposure, the constant expectation to win, the talent that comes in each year. Most coaches dream of yelling on the sidelines at Cameron Indoor Stadium in front of the Crazies, and that's exactly what Jon Scheyer is doing right now.

Scheyer had potentially the most difficult success job in the history of college hoops, taking over for arguably the greatest coach in the history of the sport, Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K brought theBlue Devils to five national championship victories and 13 Final Four appearances. Pretty big shoes to fill.

Nonetheless, Scheyer has done a fantastic job through his three years and change at the helm. The 38-year-old has delivered an Elite 8 appearance, a Final Four appearance, and became the first coach in ACC history to win two ACC Tournament titles in his first three years. According to this anonymous poll, most coaches agree that Scheyer has it better than any other head coach in the ACC.

Anonymous Poll Reveals ACC Coaches View Duke As the Best Head Coaching Job

🔥 ACC JOB RANKINGS 🔥



We anonymously polled ACC coaches and asked them to rank every job in the league 👀



🔗: https://t.co/NyZqFTwqHN pic.twitter.com/e65xr0G68q — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 5, 2026

The Field of 68 Network ran an anonymous poll with veteran head and assistant coaches in the ACC, and asked each to compose a list of the best jobs in the conference from top to bottom. After the conclusion of the poll, Duke narrowly edged North Carolina for the top spot, with Duke receiving one more total vote than the Heels and five more first-place votes.

Here’s What One Coach Had To Say About Duke As the Top Job

“Neither have great, new facilities – but I think Duke has the edge because they put everything they have into the basketball program. Duke invests more into their program," one ACC coach said. "UNC is more concerned with basketball propping up the entire athletic department where Duke knows basketball is where it is and spends accordingly.”

Another ACC coach weighed in on why Duke landed at No. 1 on our ACC Job Rankings…



“Duke has the edge because they put everything they have into the basketball program.” 👀



RANKINGS HERE ⬇️⁰https://t.co/60kkDPJhRG pic.twitter.com/j7THwB396Y — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 5, 2026

Although Duke football is coming off one of its most successful seasons of all-time, there's no doubt that basketball comes first in Durham. Scheyer has established himself as one of the best recruiters in the nation, securing the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2024 and 2025, and a huge reason for that is the brand that he gets to work with.

It's no shock that Duke and North Carolina are the top two jobs in the ACC and are practically right next to each other. But basketball is everything in Durham, and being the head basketball coach for the Blue Devils puts you on a pedestal that very few, if any, other coaches get to experience.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.