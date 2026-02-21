Why This Blue Devil Must Defend Cleanly Against Michigan

The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (24-2, 13-1 ACC) will face off against No. 1 Michigan on Saturday in what could be the best game of the entire 2025-26 college basketball season. The two heavyweight contenders will meet at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm ET.

Across most of the season, Duke has dealt with minimal issues. It has lost two games by a combined four points and has steamrolled through the majority of its competition. The Blue Devils are currently No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 10-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 16-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 13-0 record at home, and an 8-1 record in true road games.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Heading into the marquee date with the Wolverines, Duke is on a three-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 22 points.

This matchup for Duke feels similar to its road date with No. 16 North Carolina (20-6, 8-5 ACC), considering the length that the Wolverines boast down low, similar to that of the Tar Heels.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Despite the length down low for North Carolina, Duke freshman superstar Cameron Boozer was still dominant. However, once the Blue Devils' primary center fouled out, it completely changed things.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) shoots a shot during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba Fouling Out Against UNC Paid Dividends

Duke sophomore center Patrick Ngongba is an integral part of the rotation, as he's the only true five on the roster at 6'11". Against UNC, Ngongba fouled out with about six minutes to go, and it had an extreme effect on the way Duke defended.

After Ngongba, fouled out, North Carolina outscored Duke 16-6 across the remainder of the game.

Duke boasts length at every position, but doesn't have any one guy to stay down low at the basket besides Ngongba. After him, it's Maliq Brown who would likely play the five spot, and Brown stands at just 6'9".

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Ngongba Needs To Be Available Against Michigan

The Wolverines boast one of the most productive frontcourts in the nation with 6'9" Morez Johnson, 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, and 7'3" Aday Mara. With so much length down low at all times for Michigan, Duke desperately needs Ngongba to stay on the floor.

North Carolina, along with Michigan, is one of the few teams that can actually match Duke's length and even exceed it at times. It was clear how drastic an effect it can have on the Blue Devils in the absence of Ngongba against a talented, sizable frontcourt, and Jon Scheyer can't afford to have Ngongba on the bench much against Michigan's three-headed monster down low.

