Predicting Duke's Top 3 Scorers Next Season
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The Duke basketball program, in all likelihood, will not be led by a freshman, which hasn't been how the program has typically operated over the last decade. In seven of the past nine years, the Blue Devils' leading scorer has been a first-year player.
This offseason, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have prioritized bringing back key rotation pieces from a season ago and landing big-time players via the transfer portal. Duke is also bringing in the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, but these pieces will be more complementary than the focal point of the offense.
With Duke putting together what is likely the most complete, deep, and championship-ready roster thus far into the Scheyer era, let's predict its leading scorers next season.
John Blackwell - 21 to 23 PPG
When John Blackwell entered the portal, he said he wanted to go to a program where he would have the ball in his hands often. With no other proven volume scorers on the roster, Blackwell will have that freedom.
The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season, averaging over 19 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.
Blackwell also moves well without the basketball, and with one of the best passing big duos hailing in Durham next season in Patrick Ngongba and Drew Scharnowski, backdoor cuts and pick-and-roll finds will be available for the former Badger to get easy looks.
As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, the rising senior has a chance to put together an All-American-caliber season as the Blue Devils' go-to guy.
Patrick Ngongba - 14 to 16 PPG
Ngongba's presence will likely be felt more defensively than offensively, but with how much he advanced his offensive arsenal from his freshman campaign to his sophomore campaign, there's no reason to believe that won't continue.
As a rookie, Ngongba averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a night, attempting one three-pointer all season. As a sophomore, those numbers shot up to 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, while the 6'11" big man attempted 31 threes, connecting on eight.
Ngongba will thrive in the pick-and-roll and will likely be one of the offensive focal points for the Blue Devils. If he can establish at least a bit of an outside shot, he will be an All-ACC caliber player.
Cameron Williams - 11 to 13 PPG
Williams, Duke's highest-rated incoming freshman, will likely be the only rookie in the starting five. The 6' 11", 200-pound forward is still a long way from being a finished product, but he has the potential to be a reliable three-level scorer for Duke.
The Arizona native is already a talented finisher with both hands around the basket and can run the floor in transition with the guards. With the shot creation ability he has shown, if that can become a consistent part of his game, he'll be a top option for Scheyer's club.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.