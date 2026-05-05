Predicting Duke's Top 3 Scorers Next Season

The Duke basketball program, in all likelihood, will not be led by a freshman, which hasn't been how the program has typically operated over the last decade. In seven of the past nine years, the Blue Devils' leading scorer has been a first-year player.

This offseason, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have prioritized bringing back key rotation pieces from a season ago and landing big-time players via the transfer portal. Duke is also bringing in the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, but these pieces will be more complementary than the focal point of the offense.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Duke putting together what is likely the most complete, deep, and championship-ready roster thus far into the Scheyer era, let's predict its leading scorers next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell - 21 to 23 PPG

When John Blackwell entered the portal, he said he wanted to go to a program where he would have the ball in his hands often. With no other proven volume scorers on the roster, Blackwell will have that freedom.

The 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season, averaging over 19 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell also moves well without the basketball, and with one of the best passing big duos hailing in Durham next season in Patrick Ngongba and Drew Scharnowski, backdoor cuts and pick-and-roll finds will be available for the former Badger to get easy looks.

As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, the rising senior has a chance to put together an All-American-caliber season as the Blue Devils' go-to guy.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba - 14 to 16 PPG

Ngongba's presence will likely be felt more defensively than offensively, but with how much he advanced his offensive arsenal from his freshman campaign to his sophomore campaign, there's no reason to believe that won't continue.

As a rookie, Ngongba averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds a night, attempting one three-pointer all season. As a sophomore, those numbers shot up to 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds, while the 6'11" big man attempted 31 threes, connecting on eight.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ngongba will thrive in the pick-and-roll and will likely be one of the offensive focal points for the Blue Devils. If he can establish at least a bit of an outside shot, he will be an All-ACC caliber player.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Williams - 11 to 13 PPG

Williams, Duke's highest-rated incoming freshman, will likely be the only rookie in the starting five. The 6' 11", 200-pound forward is still a long way from being a finished product, but he has the potential to be a reliable three-level scorer for Duke.

The Arizona native is already a talented finisher with both hands around the basket and can run the floor in transition with the guards. With the shot creation ability he has shown, if that can become a consistent part of his game, he'll be a top option for Scheyer's club.