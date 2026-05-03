Get To Know Every Duke Basketball Newcomer
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have built a roster for next season that is prepared to compete for a national title and be one of the most dominant teams in the sport all season long.
The landscape of college basketball is shifting greatly as we know it, and the way teams give themselves the best chance to win looks very different from the way it did a decade ago.
Now, roster continuity and veteran leadership are likely the two most important factors in building a roster, rather than simply finding the best young talent. Scheyer and Co. have adapted to this new landscape and approached the offseason differently.
Duke's Roster Outlook for 2026-27 Campaign
The Blue Devils are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago in Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will also be back with the program.
Then, there are a plethora of newcomers joining Duke next season who are poised to be meaningful contributors right away. Scheyer has made a few additions to the transfer portal, namely former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.
Scharnowski averaged over 10 points and over two stocks a contest as a sophomore for the Bruins, earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.
Blackwell established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season with the Bruins, averaging over 19 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. The rising senior tallied 15 outings of 20 points or more and five of 30 or more.
To top it off, the Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 3 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Canadian seven-foot 4-star Maxime Meyer is also a part of the class.
Get To Know Newest Blue Devils
In today's social media age, it's pretty easy to get acclimated to new recruits and prospects a team is bringing in. We are providing you with all the information you need to get to know all the new Blue Devils.
Below is a list of every Duke newcomer, along with ther respective X/Twitter and Instagram handles. This is an easy way to get acclimated to the newest members of the Duke basketball program.
Name
Twitter/X Handle
Instagram Handle
Cameron Williams
N/A
@cameronwilliams_25
Deron Rippey Jr.
N/A
@deronrippeyjr
Bryson Howard
@bryson_howard5
@selfmade.bryson
Maxime Meyer
@maxrmeyer
@maxime.meyer
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
N/A
@jboumtjeboumtje
John Blackwell
@_Johnblackwell1
@thejohnblackwell
Drew Scharnowski
@DrewScharnowski
@drewscharnowski
Jacob Theodosiou
N/A
@jacob.theodosiou
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.