Get To Know Every Duke Basketball Newcomer

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have built a roster for next season that is prepared to compete for a national title and be one of the most dominant teams in the sport all season long.

The landscape of college basketball is shifting greatly as we know it, and the way teams give themselves the best chance to win looks very different from the way it did a decade ago.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, roster continuity and veteran leadership are likely the two most important factors in building a roster, rather than simply finding the best young talent. Scheyer and Co. have adapted to this new landscape and approached the offseason differently.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) attempts to shoot the ball on St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke's Roster Outlook for 2026-27 Campaign

The Blue Devils are bringing back four of their top six scorers from a season ago in Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will also be back with the program.

Then, there are a plethora of newcomers joining Duke next season who are poised to be meaningful contributors right away. Scheyer has made a few additions to the transfer portal, namely former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Scharnowski averaged over 10 points and over two stocks a contest as a sophomore for the Bruins, earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

Blackwell established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season with the Bruins, averaging over 19 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. The rising senior tallied 15 outings of 20 points or more and five of 30 or more.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (right) defends during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

To top it off, the Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 3 overall 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The class is headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Canadian seven-foot 4-star Maxime Meyer is also a part of the class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Get To Know Newest Blue Devils

In today's social media age, it's pretty easy to get acclimated to new recruits and prospects a team is bringing in. We are providing you with all the information you need to get to know all the new Blue Devils.

Below is a list of every Duke newcomer, along with ther respective X/Twitter and Instagram handles. This is an easy way to get acclimated to the newest members of the Duke basketball program.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Name Twitter/X Handle Instagram Handle Cameron Williams N/A @cameronwilliams_25 Deron Rippey Jr. N/A @deronrippeyjr Bryson Howard @bryson_howard5 @selfmade.bryson Maxime Meyer @maxrmeyer @maxime.meyer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje N/A @jboumtjeboumtje John Blackwell @_Johnblackwell1 @thejohnblackwell Drew Scharnowski @DrewScharnowski @drewscharnowski Jacob Theodosiou N/A @jacob.theodosiou