Duke Shoots Back Up in National Recruiting Rankings
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It is well known in college basketball circles that Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is one of the best recruiters in the sport. Since he took over at the helm in Durham four years ago, Scheyer and Co. have inked a top-three national recruiting class in each year.
This year is no different, as Duke has generated one of the best recruiting classes of any college program once again. Now, after a drop in the national rankings following a few marquee commitments, Duke is right back in the No. 1 spot.
Duke Back to No. 1 in National High School Recruiting Rankings
The Blue Devils boasted the nation's top-ranked class for a large part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, but dropped following a few high-profile commitments. 4-star forward Miikka Muurinen committed to Arkansas, which bumped Duke out of the top spot into the No. 2 spot. Then, Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 overall player in the class, committed to Kansas. This dropped the Blue Devils to No. 3.
However, following the Blue Devils fourth 5-star commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle, in international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Duke is right back in the top spot, according to 247Sports. If this holds, it would be the third straight year that Scheyer and his staff ink the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.
Boumtje Boumtje somewhat came out of nowhere, with his ultimate commitment to Duke coming shortly after original reports surfaced that the Blue Devils were interested. The 7'0", 230-pound big man was born in Florida, but moved to Spain a few years ago.
Despite being a late addition, Boumtje Boumtje might have the highest ceiling of any 2026 Duke commit. Additionally, he is only 16 years old and will turn 17 in May, so he will have to stay in college for at least two years before potentially declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
What Duke's Class Looks Like
Joining Boumtje Boumtje in another loaded Duke recruiting class are 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Scheyer and Co. are also bringing in 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.
Now, what's interesting about this class is that this is the first time in years where freshman production won't mean all that much. Williams will likely be the only rookie starter, and with the plethora of talent Duke both brought back and brought in, rookie starpower won't be the way this Duke team thrives.
That isn't to say the rookies aren't extremely talented or capable, but in today's age of college basketball, continuity and experience matter more than raw talent. Despite Duke signing the No. 1 overall class, they will serve more complementary roles, at least right away.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.