Predicting Duke’s Worrisome QB Situation Ahead of 2026 Season

The Duke Blue Devils face a challenging situation at quarterback next season as they try to navigate the loss of their star.

For context, the Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah to the transfer portal this past season. Previously a transfer from Tulane, Mensah blossomed into an absolute star with the Blue Devils last season, throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah’s superb play helped the Blue Devils win the ACC crown last season despite finishing with just a 7-5 overall record. However, after the season, Mensah decided to transfer to a rival ACC team, the Miami Hurricanes, who came within minutes of winning the National Championship.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke’s Current QB Battle

As such, Duke now faces quite a challenge at the most important position on the field. The two quarterbacks that figure to compete for the starting job next season are Walker Eget — a transfer from San Jose State — and returning quarterback Dan Mahan. Eget threw for 3,051 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season with San Jose State, and Mahan didn’t see any action as a redshirt freshman last season.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) looks for a pass against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It’s quite a dramatic fall-off from the season prior, when Mensah was controlling the offense. Unless Eget makes an unprecedented leap against better competition next season, the quarterback situation in Durham can currently be best described as bleak.

Eget is a senior who has two seasons of starting experience and has thrown 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions in his career. For reference, Mensah threw more touchdowns in the 2025 season alone, and with him moving up to a significantly tougher conference, it begs the question of whether he will be prepared for the ACC's more physical defenses.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke in Need of a Breakout

Of course, there’s always a chance that one of Eget or Mahan breaks out and has a stellar season under center for the Blue Devils in 2026. However, so far, there is little evidence to support that happening, and it would take a lot for one of them to even sniff what Mensah accomplished last season.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) waits for the snap against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

For a team that is coming off a surprise victory in the ACC Championship, heading into the following season with an uneasy feeling at the quarterback position isn’t quite how they hoped things would go moving forward. Unfortunately for them, this is their reality heading into the 2026 campaign.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Prediction For Next Season

While there is a lot of uncertainty at the quarterback spot next season, it’s safe to assume that the veteran Eget will earn the starting nod in camp, with Mahan backing him up to begin the year. Eget has plenty of FBS starting experience, giving him the edge in this scenario over Mahan, who has yet to play a snap in college.

That being said, if Eget struggles to adapt to the heightened level of competition in the ACC, don’t be surprised if head coach Manny Diaz pulls the plug on that experiment quickly and opts to go with the younger Mahan if the team needs a spark. Only time will tell how the Blue Devils’ QB situation works out, but it’s fair to question its sustainability heading into the 2026 campaign.