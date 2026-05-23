The Weaknesses That Could Derail Duke Football in 2026

Duke football is on the rise as a college football program, earning consistency under a pair of head coaches who have led the way to some of the best stretches of success for the Blue Devils program in decades. Head coach Manny Diaz has been key to all of this, helping Duke to an ACC championship in the sport last season, finishing 9-5 with a win in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State.

However, after a chaotic offseason, the Blue Devils were devoid of some of their best talents, whether it was due to the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. Diaz has a challenge ahead of him to do better with less, something that isn't new for his tenure in Durham. As the regular season inches closer, so does the realization of the team's biggest weaknesses, as we take a look at the three obvious holes ahead of 2026.

Quarterback

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

For a moment, Duke looked like a playoff contender with Darian Mensah still on the roster. Instead, a legal battle ensued when Miami came in at the last second to lure Mensah away, leading to the Blue Devils losing their franchise signal-caller and the man they believed could've taken them to new heights in 2026.

The Week 1 starter at quarterback remains an unknown , but it is clearly between San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Eget has the experience but may have a limited ceiling due to lacking elite standout traits, while Mahan has the talent to be effective as a dual-threat passer. Until there is a level of consistency found, this room remains a major concern.

Edge Rusher

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Gone are Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr, Duke's standout pass rushers from the last two seasons and a key part of the success within the program. Both players have gone to the NFL, with Williams being the first Blue Devil drafted in April by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Finding their replacements won't be easy, especially when replacing the production overall.

Finding a new gem within this pass rush group is a needle in a haystack , with junior Tyshon Reed and redshirt sophomore Kobe Smith having the inside track for the starting edge rusher roles with Kevin O'Connor and Bryce Davis behind them. This unit has to find its disruptor, and it seems to be a clear unknown heading into 2026.

Defensive Tackle

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Replacing team captain Aaron Hall will be no easy feat for the Blue Devils. I have discussed in-depth who could be his replacement in this group, whether it be redshirt junior David Anderson or junior Preston Watson. Owen Wafle joins as a talented transfer from Penn State and Michigan, hoping to make his four-star high school recruit status meaningful in Durham.

The defensive front as a whole should concern Duke faithful. Like edge rusher, finding the playmaker and production will be hard to come by early on, which means the back-seven is faced with more pressure to step up if the pass rush and run defense are unable to stop the leakage. If there is one group that you should be concerned about as a whole, you'd better hope Duke's front-seven can rise to the occasion.