Analyzing Duke’s Quarterback Battle for 2026 Season

The Duke Blue Devils will certainly have a different look under center next season, and there’s an interesting QB battle set to take place this fall.

For context, the Blue Devils will be without star quarterback Darian Mensah next season. The transfer from Tulane threw for 3,973 yards with 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. After helping Duke win the ACC championship game last season, Mensah transferred to Miami, leaving a significant hole at the most important position on the field.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Picks Up New QB

As such, the Blue Devils went out and tried to find his replacement in the transfer portal. They brought in San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget, who last season threw for 3,051 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The senior quarterback will look to have a strong impact with the Blue Devils next season. He’ll have big shoes to fill, but Eget is an experienced quarterback who could provide some stability for the Blue Devils next season.

However, Eget won’t be promised the starting job from day one. He’ll need to compete with redshirt freshman quarterback Dan Mahan, who didn’t appear in a game last season, and is returning to the Blue Devils in hopes of landing the starting gig. ESPN’s Max Olson broke down the impending battle that is set to take place between the two quarterbacks.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Olson’s Thoughts

“When Darian Mensah made his move to Miami right at the portal deadline in late January, Duke didn't have many experienced options still available in the portal. Coach Manny Diaz and his staff took a chance on Eget, a San Jose State transfer who didn't get cleared by the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility until Feb. 19."

"Eget threw for a combined 5,555 yards over the past two seasons with the Spartans (fifth most among G5 passers) and is walking into an ideal opportunity and quality supporting cast with the defending ACC champs. He has impressed Diaz since arriving on campus but will still have to compete with Mahan, a promising redshirt freshman who did not appear in a game last season,” Olson said.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After finding their way into an ACC crown last season, the Blue Devils will look to build off that success in the 2026 season. Despite not having their star quarterback from last year, if any of their other options under center are impressive, it could give them a chance to compete in a loaded ACC once again.