Here’s Duke Projection for New AP Poll

The Duke basketball program improved to 15–1 overall and 4–0 in ACC play following an 82–75 victory over No. 24 SMU (12–4, 1–2 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Mustangs entered the matchup boasting one of the most prolific offenses in the ACC, ranking 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they showed just how dangerous they can be.

While the Blue Devils weren’t perfect on the defensive end, they made enough key plays down the stretch to secure the win. Sophomore Isaiah Evans led Duke in scoring, finishing with 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The victory capped off an impressive week for Duke, which collected two ranked wins. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils traveled to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated No. 20 Louisville 84–73. They followed that performance with another quality win against No. 24 SMU at home.

With the new AP Poll set to be released, Duke is expected to move up in the rankings after its strong week. ON3’s James Fletcher released his projected poll and slotted the Blue Devils at No. 5, moving them up one spot.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards Jr. (0) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“Duke added to its résumé with wins against Louisville and SMU over the past week, setting themselves up well in the ACC,” Fletcher wrote. “The Blue Devils now prepare for a road trip featuring California and Stanford over the next week.”

Saturday also brought plenty of chaos across college basketball, as several top-25 teams suffered losses. No. 2 Michigan was upset at home by Wisconsin, No. 13 Alabama fell to Texas, No. 15 Arkansas lost by 22 to Auburn, No. 21 Tennessee was beaten by 24 at Florida, and No. 22 Kansas fell to West Virginia.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) shoots a three-point basket during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In Fletcher’s projected rankings, Duke would be the highest-ranked ACC team, sitting nine spots ahead of North Carolina, which is projected at No. 14. The Blue Devils would trail only Arizona, Iowa State, UConn, and Purdue.

The Week Ahead

Duke now heads west for a two-game road trip, traveling to face California and Stanford. Both programs enter the week with 13–4 records but have struggled to find consistent success against ACC competition.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

With momentum building and confidence growing, Duke has positioned itself as one of the nation’s elite teams through the first month of the season. The upcoming West Coast road trip presents another opportunity for the Blue Devils to solidify their standing both in the ACC and nationally. If Duke can handle its business away from Cameron Indoor Stadium, a top-five ranking may soon become reality.

