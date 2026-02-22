Duke Proves Elite Interior Status Against Michigan

The No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils will now almost definitely be the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 and the new top overall projected seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils took down No. 1 Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night. Duke is now 25-2 overall on the season.

Duke put together what was likely its best defensive showing of the entire season against a Wolverines squad that averages about 90 points per game. The Blue Devils limited Michigan to just 63 total points on 40% shooting from the field and 6-of-25 (24%) shooting from three-point range.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts on the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but that is exactly how the Blue Devils like to play their contests. Duke controlled the paint and the interior as a whole, which is precisely what Jon Scheyer looks for with his teams that boast elite length and versatility on all positions on the floor.

Michigan boasts an elite frontcourt trio of 6'9" Morez Johnson, 6'9" Yaxel Lendeborg, and 7'3" Aday Mara. The Blue Devils suffocate most opponents with their length along the interior, but if any squad was going to make life difficult for Duke inside, it was Michigan.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) makes a call during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

However, it didn't matter, as the Blue Devils controlled the paint the entire way.

Duke Puts Rebounding Dominance on Display Against the Wolverines

The Blue Devils outscored Michigan 34-24 in the paint, forcing the debate that Duke may have the best frontcourt in all of college basketball. Led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, Jon Scheyer's club has handled practically every opponent in the paint, and doing so against Michigan makes a major statement.

Duke also entered the game as one of the top rebounding clubs in the country, and cemented that status on Saturday. The Blue Devils outrebounded the Wolverines 41-28 overall and 13-8 on the offensive glass, marking by far the worst rebounding margin for Michigan all season.

deep water dub 🦈🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/7XCacZJ7zu — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 22, 2026

Michigan took down No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday and absolutely evicerated the Boilermakers on the offensive glass. Duke didn't let that happen at Capital One Arena.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) brings the ball to the basket during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Blue Devils Prove Elite Rebounding Ability

According to KenPom, Duke is now 18th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (36.9) and 12th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage (25.3). The Blue Devils are also fourth in the nation in two-point field goal percentage (61.6).

The conversation now arises that Duke might have the best frontline in all of college hoops.

