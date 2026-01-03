Duke Quarterback Enters Name in Transfer Portal

Duke football’s season is now officially over after a 42–39 bowl victory over Arizona State, giving head coach Manny Diaz his first bowl win in his second season with the Blue Devils. With the season complete, attention has shifted to the transfer portal, which is now open for both Diaz and Duke’s players.

According to 247Sports, six Duke players had already entered the portal: freshman safety Maliki Wright, graduate safety Terry Moore, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jack Small, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Terry Simmons Jr., redshirt sophomore safety Kenzy Paul, and junior running back Peyton Jones.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, celebrates a 42-29 win with his team against Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That list grew by one more this week with redshirt junior quarterback Henry Belin IV announcing his decision to enter the portal.

Coming out of high school, Belin was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ranked as the 34th-best quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the fourth-ranked prospect in the state of New York.

Duke’s Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Belin joined the Duke program in 2022 and primarily served as a backup during his time in Durham, sitting behind quarterbacks such as Riley Leonard and Darian Mensah.

Mensah, who transferred to Duke from Tulane, emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in college football this season. He finished second nationally in passing yards (3,973), tied for second in passing touchdowns (34), and ranked 16th in QBR (76.4). Mensah has since announced his decision to return to Duke for next season, a move that made Belin’s entry into the portal increasingly likely.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Henry Belin IV (3) watches the snap against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Henry Belin The Player

Over four seasons, Belin appeared in 14 games for the Blue Devils and made two career starts. His first came in 2023 against NC State, when he threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, completing 13 of 26 passes. His second start occurred in the 2024 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Ole Miss, where he completed 26 of 45 passes for 243 yards, added two touchdowns and one interception, and showcased his mobility with 11 carries for 39 rushing yards.

During the 2024 season, Belin did not start but saw limited action, appearing in five games. He completed 2 of 5 passes for 22 yards in a game against Illinois and added five rushing attempts for 41 yards.

Duke’s Que'Sean Brown (7) scores a touchdown during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Mensah entrenched as Duke’s starting quarterback moving forward, Belin’s decision to enter the transfer portal offers him a chance to find a program where he can compete for a starting role.

While his opportunities in Durham were limited, Belin proved capable when called upon, and his experience and mobility could make him an attractive option for teams seeking quarterback depth or competition this offseason.