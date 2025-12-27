Duke's Darian Mensah Listed In Impressive Ranking

Duke football put together an impressive 2025 season, rebounding from an early stumble to emerge as one of the ACC’s surprise contenders. After starting the year 1–2, with losses to 11th-ranked Illinois and unranked Tulane, the Blue Devils bounced back with three straight conference wins.

Duke finished the regular season 7–5 overall and 6–2 in ACC play, a record strong enough in a down conference year to earn a berth in the ACC Championship Game. There, the Blue Devils pulled off a thrilling 27–20 overtime upset of 17th-ranked Virginia, capturing their first ACC title since 1989.

Despite the championship victory, the ACC was left out of the College Football Playoff, while Group of Five programs Tulane and James Madison secured playoff berths.

Ironically, one of Duke’s biggest stars came from Tulane. Sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah , a former Green Wave transfer, was one of the best players in the ACC this season. Mensah finished fourth nationally in passing yards (3,646), fifth in touchdown passes (30) with only five interceptions, and ranked 15th in total QBR (78.1).

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

His impact did not go unnoticed nationally. On3’s Pete Nakos ranked Mensah 10th on his list of the top 10 transfers from last offseason. Mensah was the second-highest-ranked quarterback on the list behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and the second-highest-ranked ACC player, trailing only Louisville’s Cleve Lubin, who came in ninth.

“The Tulane transfer quarterback set the market value at the position last year, signing a two-year deal paying him $4 million annually,” Nakos wrote. “But Darian Mensah produced on the field for the Blue Devils in 2025, leading Duke to a conference title for the first time since 1989. Mensah threw for 3,646 yards, ranking No. 4 in FBS, with a 30–5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The quarterback announced that he will return to Duke in 2026 instead of entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal.”

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mensah’s return immediately shifts the focus to the supporting cast around him. Duke will need to replace two of its top three receivers, as Cooper Barkate and Sahmir Hagans are both seniors. Barkate led the team with 1,069 receiving yards, while Hagans finished third with 463 yards. Both receivers totaled six touchdowns apiece.

With Que’Sean Brown potentially returning, the next question is how head coach Mike Elko’s staff — or Diaz, depending on your intended reference — will address the receiver room through the transfer portal.

With Darian Mensah back under center, Duke enters 2026 with a proven quarterback and renewed momentum. How effectively the Blue Devils rebuild their passing weapons may determine whether this season was a one-year breakthrough — or the foundation of sustained success in the ACC.

