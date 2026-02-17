Blue Devils Targeting Talented 2027 Safety

Over the past few weeks, Duke has been among the nation’s most active programs on the high school recruiting trail. Under head coach Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils have emerged as contenders for some of the top prospects in the 2027 class and are continuing to target several additional recruits.

One of those recruits is a talented safety prospect from Illinois who received an offer from the Blue Devils earlier this month.

Duke Extends Offer to 2027 Safety

Last week, Duke extended an offer to Jake Thies, a safety prospect in the 2027 class from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois. He announced the offer on X, noting that it came after a conversation with defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke and safeties coach Rick Lyster.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Patke] and [Coach Lyster] I am blessed to receive an offer from Duke University!” Thies wrote.

Thies is a talented athlete who plays both running back and safety at Fenwick. He’s coming off an impressive junior season, where, according to his X, he recorded 1,729 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns on offense while tallying nine tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and five interceptions on defense.

Although he doesn’t have a star rating from 247Sports or Rivals, he is capable of playing at the Division I level as either a running back or a defensive back, though most recruiting sites list him as a safety.

Duke’s offer comes relatively early in Thies’ recruitment, as he’s only started to receive interest from Power Four schools in the past month. The Blue Devils are the seventh program to offer him since the start of the New Year, joining Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Liberty, Iowa, and UCLA.

As of now, there’s no clear frontrunner for Thies, and the young defensive back’s recruitment is likely to continue gaining momentum over the coming months.

While the Blue Devils will face competition from several schools for Thies, offering him at this stage of his process should help Diaz and his staff establish themselves as serious contenders in his recruitment before other programs enter the race for the Fenwick star.

If Diaz and company can make a strong early impression on him, continue to strengthen their relationship with him, and get him on campus in Durham this spring for a visit, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the fastest-rising defensive backs in the 2027 class.

