Ranking Duke Football's 3 Most Impactful Transfers 10 Games In

Manny Diaz and his staff have once again maximized the talent on their roster, turning the season into a success.

Although Duke football fell 36-25 to Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, it remained competitive for most of the way and put up a legitimate battle. Overall, given everything Diaz and his staff lost in the offseason and the challenges they endured, this has already been a very successful 2026 season for the Blue Devils.

After losing to Miami, Duke is 7-3 overall and 4-3 in ACC play. Although its hopes of getting back to the ACC Championship Game are likely gone, many fans around college football probably didn't expect this Duke team to be as competitive as it has been.

Diaz and his staff brought in a lot of fairly unproven transfers, but several have made big impacts on this team. Here are the three transfers who have made the biggest impact for the Blue Devils in 2026.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks to throw against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Walker Eget

It's hard to leave out the starting quarterback, but San Jose State transfer Walker Eget has been solid for the Blue Devils in 2026. He's started every game and has totaled 2,044 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 62.8% completion percentage.

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Now, I don't think Eget gets enough credit for how he's bought into his role in Durham. At San Jose State, Eget had the freedom to air it out. With Duke, he's played more of a "point guard" role. He hasn't been a superstar, but he's played the position the way Duke has needed him to for most of the year.

WR Jonah Burton

Idaho State transfer receiver Jonah Burton wasn't necessarily a guy many thought would make as big an impact as he has, but he's arguably been Duke's best receiver this season. He's third on the team with 31 catches and leads in receiving yards with 406.

The Blue Devils' receiver room was probably the biggest question mark on the team entering the year, with no one really knowing who would step up into big roles. Burton has been among the most consistent receiving threats for Duke in 2026.

CB Dylan Flowers

Aside from the receivers, the cornerbacks were probably the other biggest question on this roster in the preseason. However, Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers and Montana transfer Kyon Loud have been really good. Unfortunately, Loud went down against Miami with what appeared to be a non-contact injury, but he and Flowers have been consistently productive.

Flowers currently ranks fourth on the team with 40 tackles and is second with four passes defended. Duke's secondary has taken a step forward in 2026, and Flowers has been a big reason why.