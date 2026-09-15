Duke's Diaz Gives Walker Eget Flowers After Stellar Performance

The Duke football program made a statement this past weekend.

Duke walked into Champaign and defeated Illinois, 31-27, behind a formidable effort from both sides of the ball. The Blue Devils took a big step forward offensively, and although they weren't as dominant on defense as in Week 1, they made the necessary adjustments to contain Illinois in the second half.

Starting quarterback Walker Eget walked into Week 2 with a lot of pressure on him to make strides. After a lousy performance in Duke's regular-season opener against Tulane, Eget needed to show some promise to keep his starting job safe.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manny Diaz Has Praise for Walker Eget After Bounce-Back Performance

Eget looked fairly disheveled in Week 1 against the Green Wave. Now, there were reasons for that. The San Jose State transfer missed the entire spring after undergoing offseason surgery, and he was in a brand-new system. The sixth-year QB deserved patience from fans, but that can only last for so long.

It was no secret that Eget needed to deliver in Week 2 to keep his starting job safe, and he did just that. The former Spartan finished 15-of-21 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He wasn't a hero. He wasn't a superstar. He was exactly the game manager Duke needed him to be.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the win over the Fighting Illini, Diaz gave Eget his flowers.

"His toughness to come back in the game, to play the last series," Diaz said. "I think shows to everybody in the locker room what type of human being and competitor he is. Not that we doubted that. So just again, a great performance by Walker."

Late in the fourth quarter, Eget went down and needed help being taken off the field. It appeared he couldn't put any weight on the leg he had been wearing a brace on. However, he returned the next drive and looked alright.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) poses the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Proved He's the Man for the Job

Eget had the resume to lead the Duke offense, but he needed to prove it in Week 2. Not only did he look much more confident and comfortable, but he did so on the road against a talented Big Ten team. It was an extremely impressive performance for Eget, and he deserves a lot of credit.

The Blue Devils are a threat in the ACC this season despite a slew of offseason departures. Eget will be leading that charge as Duke looks to defend its 2026 ACC title.