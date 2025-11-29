The Blue Devils Pass Their Latest Test
The Duke Blue Devils had another task in hand on Thanksgiving and it was another challenge for this team that is improving with each game. They knew they were going to be battled tested in this game, and that is exactly what happened. Did they pass this test?
Yes, they did, and it was the way they did that was the impressive part of it. It is showing that this team has come together and is playing for each other, and it is going to benefit them going down the road, and is going to make this team hard to beat.
The Blue Devils did not get off to the start they would have liked on Thanksgiving, and in the second, they did not have their best stuff early on. But that all went out the window as this team stayed in the present, and they were able to turn it around.
It just goes to show how quickly this team is growing and willing to play for each other, and no matter who is getting the points or the big-time stats, they are okay with it because that means they are having the team's success.
Duke Making Sure they Take Advantage of These Games Early
This game was about the ups and downs. It was critical to see how this Duke team handled them against a tough opponent. But for the freshmen, it is key to get these kinds of games early on in the season because it helps them develop and get them right for the stretches that are coming when they are in league, and you are in another game like this.
- “We realized that they weren’t helping from the other big and they don’t really have an answer for me,” Boozer said. “So, I mean, coach is on me, ‘Get downhill, get to the rim. They can’t stop you.’ I did a lot of that second half for sure.”
“As soon as he figured out, ‘I can put my shoulder in this guy’s chest and move him,’ that’s all he did,” Arkansas coach John Calipari said. “You can try 12 different things, or do what you do well and just do it over and over and over.”
“What he’s done, it’s been incredible,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said. “I think him and I both know there’s been more there, as crazy as that sounds, and I still think there’s a lot more there. For me, the biggest difference for a freshman is learning how to play through contact and the decision-making, the decisiveness. He can do so many different things.”
