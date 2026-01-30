Duke Football Recruiting Update Following Mensah Departure

Just about two weeks after having legitimate 2026 College Football Playoff aspirations, the Duke football program has now been set back quite a few steps after the shocking departures of star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate.

The Blue Devils got word of Mensah's intention to transfer just hours before the entry window was set to close on Jan. 16, leaving the program in a spiral to find a potential replacement. Duke University eventually sued Mensah for breaching the terms of his NIL contract between the two sides, but the settlement was ultimately resolved outside of court.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to pass during over time against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The preliminary injunction hearing was slated for Feb. 2, and then was expedited to Jan. 29. However, the university instead decided to end the lawsuit before the hearing actually took place.

Nonetheless, the quarterback position is arguably the most important in all of sports, and the Blue Devils lost their star at the last second. This left the team scrambling to find a potential replacement to start for the Blue Devils in 2026 and keep the program afloat.

The Blue Devils landed a commitment from San Jose State transfer quarterback Walker Eget earlier in the week, and the expectation is that the senior will be the favorite to land the starting job.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Eget spent four seasons with the Spartans, serving as the team's starter for the past two. In 2025, the California native threw for 3,047 yards to go along with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Across his career, Eget has tallied 5,559 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage.

The senior is an experienced player with a lot of talent, but there's no question the Duke program will be taking a step back from Mensah.

North Alabama Lions quarterback Ari Patu (1) roles out of the pocket as North Alabama Lions face off with Southeast Missouri State Redhawks during the FCS Kickoff game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. North Alabama Lions leads Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 15-13 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although Eget is generally presumed to be the leader for the starting job, redshirt freshman Dan Mahan and North Alabama transfer Ari Patu will also compete for the QB1 job.

Patu has spent the last two seasons with the Lions after spending the first three of his collegiate career at Stanford.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke Going QB Heavy in Recruiting Circuit

The Blue Devils have already sent out several offers to quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, as it looks like they are trying to prevent the same outcome of this past offseason from occurring again.

Duke didn't boast much depth at the QB position, so Mensah's leaving left no room for comfort, and the Blue Devils had to go on a deep search to find another starting-caliber player to compete for the job.

