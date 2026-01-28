3 Duke Quarterbacks Expected to Compete for Mensah’s Starting Job
After a nine-day legal battle between Duke starting quarterback Darian Mensah and the university, the two sides reached a settlement agreement allowing Mensah to enter the transfer portal.
Mensah is now expected to join Miami, which is coming off its best season in years after reaching the national championship game against Indiana. For the Hurricanes, the addition of Mensah is a major boost, as he is ranked as the 10th-best player in the transfer portal according to On3’s transfer rankings.
For Duke, the departure of its starting quarterback means the program must quickly pivot to finding a new leader under center. While the Blue Devils already have a redshirt freshman on the roster in Dan Mahan, head coach Manny Diaz also turned to the transfer portal and secured commitments from quarterbacks Walker Eget and Ari Patu.
With Duke losing its most impactful player from last season at the game’s most important position, here’s a look at the candidates competing for the starting job.
Dan Mahan
Mahan was part of Duke’s 2025 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star quarterback by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN. Following his senior season, he was selected to represent North Carolina in the 2024 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He was also a three-time all-conference selection and the 2023 conference Player of the Year.
At Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, North Carolina, Mahan threw for 2,528 yards and 33 touchdowns during his senior season. He also added 988 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns, highlighting his ability as a dual-threat quarterback.
ESPN has already projected Mahan as a potential starter for the Blue Devils—a projection made before Walker Eget’s commitment—which suggests he has a legitimate opportunity to win the job.
Walker Eget
Eget recently committed to Duke amid expectations that Mensah would enter the transfer portal.
He spent his entire collegiate career at San Jose State, where he served as the Spartans’ starting quarterback for the past two seasons. In 2025, Eget threw for 3,047 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Over two seasons as a starter, he accumulated 5,551 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while completing 58.4% of his passes.
While Eget may not possess the same upside Mensah brought to Duke last season, he provides valuable experience and will be a serious contender for the starting role.
Ari Patu
Patu began his college career at Stanford, where he spent three seasons without seeing significant playing time. After entering the transfer portal following the 2023 season, he transferred to Northern Alabama and was named the starting quarterback.
Unfortunately, Patu suffered a season-ending injury just three games into the 2024 campaign. In 2025, he returned to start five games, completing 48 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also contributed 133 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Initially brought in as a depth piece when Mensah announced his return in December, Patu now finds himself in the mix to potentially become Duke’s starting quarterback for the upcoming season.
The departure of Darian Mensah leaves a major void at the most critical position on the field for Duke. However, with a blend of young talent in Dan Mahan and experience in Walker Eget and Ari Patu, the Blue Devils enter the offseason with multiple options. How Manny Diaz navigates this quarterback competition will play a significant role in shaping Duke’s trajectory heading into the 2026 season.
