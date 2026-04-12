Rippey on Duke's Scheyer: 'One Heck of a Coach'

For the third consecutive year, the Duke basketball program is bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class, headlined by three 5-star commitments. The Blue Devils are one of three programs in the nation with as many as three 5-star commitments, along with Arkansas and USC.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player per 247Sports).

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has also inked a commitment from 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Both Williams and Rippey were named McDonald's All-Americans and headline the Blue Devils' incoming class. The pair will likely start right away and be two focal points of Duke's offense.

Breaking Down Williams and Rippey

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams has potentially the most long-term upside of any player in the 2026 recruiting class. As a 6'11" power forward, the Arizona native is a stellar rebounder and rim protector with the ability to create on the perimeter defensively.

As for Rippey, he brings electricity and swagger that Duke hasn't seen from the point guard spot in a few years. Despite being undersized at 6'2", the New Jersey native prides himself on the defensive end of the floor, matching physicality at all times. He's also a very talented passer and already possesses a knack for finishing around the basket.

Rippey and Williams Preview Duke Careers

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At Nike Hoop Summit, NBA.com's Krysten Peek spoke with both Williams and Rippey before their careers in Durham begin. Rippey had high praise for Scheyer and the Duke staff.

"Jon Scheyer is obviously one heck of a coach," Rippey said. "He has a great offensive mind, let along defensively. But, I think he's going to be able to put Cam [Williams] in positions for both of us to look good."

Duke commits Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. discuss why they chose the Blue Devils, what being apart of the Brotherhood means to them and expectations for next season. Full interview from Nike Hoop Summit: https://t.co/ew4Ap76J4E pic.twitter.com/uyefyvMZxn — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 11, 2026

"They were all excited," Williams said on the Duke coaching staff's reactions when he informed them of his intended commitment. "I told them like a week before, and Scheyer was just, you know, hype. So, ya we're all excited."