Rippey on Duke's Scheyer: 'One Heck of a Coach'
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For the third consecutive year, the Duke basketball program is bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class, headlined by three 5-star commitments. The Blue Devils are one of three programs in the nation with as many as three 5-star commitments, along with Arkansas and USC.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in Cameron Williams (No. 2 overall player according to 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard according to 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 12 overall player per 247Sports).
Duke has also inked a commitment from 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer.
Both Williams and Rippey were named McDonald's All-Americans and headline the Blue Devils' incoming class. The pair will likely start right away and be two focal points of Duke's offense.
Breaking Down Williams and Rippey
Williams has potentially the most long-term upside of any player in the 2026 recruiting class. As a 6'11" power forward, the Arizona native is a stellar rebounder and rim protector with the ability to create on the perimeter defensively.
As for Rippey, he brings electricity and swagger that Duke hasn't seen from the point guard spot in a few years. Despite being undersized at 6'2", the New Jersey native prides himself on the defensive end of the floor, matching physicality at all times. He's also a very talented passer and already possesses a knack for finishing around the basket.
Rippey and Williams Preview Duke Careers
At Nike Hoop Summit, NBA.com's Krysten Peek spoke with both Williams and Rippey before their careers in Durham begin. Rippey had high praise for Scheyer and the Duke staff.
"Jon Scheyer is obviously one heck of a coach," Rippey said. "He has a great offensive mind, let along defensively. But, I think he's going to be able to put Cam [Williams] in positions for both of us to look good."
"They were all excited," Williams said on the Duke coaching staff's reactions when he informed them of his intended commitment. "I told them like a week before, and Scheyer was just, you know, hype. So, ya we're all excited."
Rippey and Williams have the chance to be a dynamic rookie duo in college basketball next season, with Williams' scoring arsenal and Rippey's ability to pass. There are still several key decisions to be made for the Blue Devils regarding some players on the 2025-26 squad and their potential returns, but there's no doubt the 5-star duo will be major factors in 2026-27.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.