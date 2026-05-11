Rival Star Threatening Duke's Boozer's NBA Draft Positioning

Duke basketball freshman superstar Cameron Boozer was undoubtedly the best player in college basketball this past season.

The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles en route to winning the ACC Player of the Year award and the National Player of the Year award.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For the entire college basketball season, the top three 2026 NBA Draft prospects remained the same: BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, and Boozer.

Boozer, despite one of the most productive rookie seasons in recent college basketball memory, was never able to leap Dybantsa or Peterson in the consensus draft rankings, but was practically unanimously the third overall prospect.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) keeps the ball from Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

However, over the last several weeks, a rival star from North Carolina has challenged Boozer as the third-best prospect in this draft class.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caeb Wilson Creeping Up on Cameron Boozer in NBA Draft Order

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has generated some buzz as a potential candidate to jump Boozer in the draft order. The 6'10" forward is widely considered the fourth overall prospect, directly behind Boozer.

It's pretty clear that while Boozer is the safest prospect in this draft with the highest floor, Wilson might have the highest ceiling of any player in the class.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

For the Tar Heels this past season, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night on 57.8% shooting from the field before going down with injury. He's an incredible athlete at 6'10" with the ability to score in a ton of different ways, protect the rim and rebound at a high level, and operate as a passer.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) huddles with players during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

NBA Mock Draft Puts Wilson Over Boozer

Following the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released his latest mock draft. He has Wilson jumping Boozer as the third overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, sliding Boozer down to four to the Chicago Bulls.

"But after dealing Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and with Ja Morant also expected to be moved, Memphis needs a star, and I simply believe Wilson is the best swing-for-a-star option after Dybantsa and Peterson are off of the board," Parrish said.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) react on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There are no shortage of accolades connected to Boozer. That said, some do worry that his star-potential is also low in part because he's mostly a below-the-rim forward who can struggle with the type of size and athleticism he'll consistently face in the NBA."

Boozer is likely still the favorite to be selected at No. 3 right now, but Wilson is a challenger.