Rival Star Threatening Duke's Boozer's NBA Draft Positioning
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Duke basketball freshman superstar Cameron Boozer was undoubtedly the best player in college basketball this past season.
The 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles en route to winning the ACC Player of the Year award and the National Player of the Year award.
For the entire college basketball season, the top three 2026 NBA Draft prospects remained the same: BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson, and Boozer.
Boozer, despite one of the most productive rookie seasons in recent college basketball memory, was never able to leap Dybantsa or Peterson in the consensus draft rankings, but was practically unanimously the third overall prospect.
However, over the last several weeks, a rival star from North Carolina has challenged Boozer as the third-best prospect in this draft class.
Caeb Wilson Creeping Up on Cameron Boozer in NBA Draft Order
North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has generated some buzz as a potential candidate to jump Boozer in the draft order. The 6'10" forward is widely considered the fourth overall prospect, directly behind Boozer.
It's pretty clear that while Boozer is the safest prospect in this draft with the highest floor, Wilson might have the highest ceiling of any player in the class.
For the Tar Heels this past season, Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a night on 57.8% shooting from the field before going down with injury. He's an incredible athlete at 6'10" with the ability to score in a ton of different ways, protect the rim and rebound at a high level, and operate as a passer.
NBA Mock Draft Puts Wilson Over Boozer
Following the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released his latest mock draft. He has Wilson jumping Boozer as the third overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, sliding Boozer down to four to the Chicago Bulls.
"But after dealing Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., and with Ja Morant also expected to be moved, Memphis needs a star, and I simply believe Wilson is the best swing-for-a-star option after Dybantsa and Peterson are off of the board," Parrish said.
"There are no shortage of accolades connected to Boozer. That said, some do worry that his star-potential is also low in part because he's mostly a below-the-rim forward who can struggle with the type of size and athleticism he'll consistently face in the NBA."
Boozer is likely still the favorite to be selected at No. 3 right now, but Wilson is a challenger.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.