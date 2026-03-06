Major Injury Update Regarding Caleb Wilson Against Duke
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) are looking for revenge against No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday night. The two blue blood programs will meet for the second time this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with tip-off slated for 6:30 pm ET.
Duke is red hot heading into the second matchup against the Tar Heels. Since its crushing defeat at the hands of a Seth Trimble buzzer-beater three-pointer, the Blue Devils have won seven straight games by an average margin of 23.4 points.
The Tar Heels have been shorthanded as of late, as star freshman forward Caleb Wilson has been out for the team's last six games with a fractured hand. Even with his absence, North Carolina has won five of those six contests without him.
This year, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a game on 57.8% shooting from the field. The 6'9 forward is one of the best pure athletes in college basketball this season and one of the most dominant two-way bigs in the sport.
Originally, it was unclear whether Wilson would suit up or not against the Blue Devils, which is when today's episode of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast was recorded. It is now confirmed that Wilson will not only miss this weekend's bout in Durham but will be out for the remainder of the season.
Major Breaking News Rules Caleb Wilson Out for Season
It has just been reported that "Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June," Charania continued.
Obviously, this is a major blow for the Tar Heel program, and this report somewhat comes out of nowhere. Just yesterday, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was hinting at the possibility of Wilson suiting up against Duke.
What This Means for North Carolina
At first glance, this is a devastating blow for North Carolina, which now loses its leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. However, the Tar Heels' success without their star rookie shows promising signs for the rest of the campaign.
Duke was a heavy favorite heading into Saturday night's bout, and now the Tar Heels lose their star piece. Wilson went for 23 points in the first matchup between the Blue Devils and North Carolina.
