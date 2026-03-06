Major Injury Update Regarding Caleb Wilson Against Duke

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) are looking for revenge against No. 17 North Carolina (24-6, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday night. The two blue blood programs will meet for the second time this season at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with tip-off slated for 6:30 pm ET.

Duke is red hot heading into the second matchup against the Tar Heels. Since its crushing defeat at the hands of a Seth Trimble buzzer-beater three-pointer, the Blue Devils have won seven straight games by an average margin of 23.4 points.

The Tar Heels have been shorthanded as of late, as star freshman forward Caleb Wilson has been out for the team's last six games with a fractured hand. Even with his absence, North Carolina has won five of those six contests without him.

This year, Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals a game on 57.8% shooting from the field. The 6'9 forward is one of the best pure athletes in college basketball this season and one of the most dominant two-way bigs in the sport.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Originally, it was unclear whether Wilson would suit up or not against the Blue Devils, which is when today's episode of the Duke Blue Devils Insider Podcast was recorded. It is now confirmed that Wilson will not only miss this weekend's bout in Durham but will be out for the remainder of the season.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Major Breaking News Rules Caleb Wilson Out for Season

It has just been reported that "Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June," Charania continued.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is a major blow for the Tar Heel program, and this report somewhat comes out of nowhere. Just yesterday, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was hinting at the possibility of Wilson suiting up against Duke.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What This Means for North Carolina

At first glance, this is a devastating blow for North Carolina, which now loses its leader in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. However, the Tar Heels' success without their star rookie shows promising signs for the rest of the campaign.