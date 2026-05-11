Evaluating Duke's Boozer's NBA Draft Ceiling and Floor

The NBA Draft Lottery was held on Sunday night, and the 2026 draft order is now set in stone. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies will make the top three selections, in that order.

In all likelihood, Duke freshman phenom Cameron Boozer will be headed to one of those franchises, barring any trades, as a top-three selection in this summer's draft.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots the ball over Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson will almost definitely be the top two selections, leaving the most likely landing spot for Boozer as the order currently stands, being Memphis.

Throwing fit aside for right now, let's break down a realistic ceiling and floor for the 2026 National Player of the Year in terms of where he could be selected.

FULL 2026 NBA Draft 1st Round order:



1. Wizards

2. Jazz

3. Grizzlies

4. Bulls

5. Clippers (via IND)

6. Nets

7. Kings

8. Hawks (via NOP)

9. Mavs

10. Bucks

11. Warriors

12. Thunder (via LAC)

13. Heat

14. Hornets

15. Bulls (via POR)

16. Grizzlies (via ORL)

17.… — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 10, 2026

Ceiling: First Overall to Washington Wizards

In all likelihood, this will not happen. But there is at least a case to be made for Boozer to be the top pick in June.

As a rookie at Duke, the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles and was the Blue Devils' best scorer, passer, and defender.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Additionally, Boozer has consistently won at every level he's played. He led the Blue Devils to ACC regular season and tournament titles and to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Boozer doesn't have the highest ceiling in this draft, but he is the most sure thing by a long shot.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) huddles with players during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Floor: Fifth Overall to Los Angeles Clippers

At least with most of the public reports out right now, it would be a pretty major shock if Boozer fell all the way to No. 5. This feels like the most realistic floor for the former Blue Devil.

Some scouts and general managers view Caleb Wilson as having a higher ceiling than Boozer, and for a team like Memphis at three in need of all the talent and star potential possible, a swing could be taken on a high-ceiling prospect like Wilson over a high-floor prospect like Boozer.

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulls are on the clock at four overall and desperately need a lead guard for the future. Several fall around the 4-7 range, such as Darius Acuff Jr. from Arkansas, Kingston Flemings from Houston, or Keaton Wagler from Illinois.

Chicago will probably go best player available, but looking for an elite backcourt piece at No. 4 could be on the table.