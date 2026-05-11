Evaluating Duke's Boozer's NBA Draft Ceiling and Floor
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The NBA Draft Lottery was held on Sunday night, and the 2026 draft order is now set in stone. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Memphis Grizzlies will make the top three selections, in that order.
In all likelihood, Duke freshman phenom Cameron Boozer will be headed to one of those franchises, barring any trades, as a top-three selection in this summer's draft.
BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa and Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson will almost definitely be the top two selections, leaving the most likely landing spot for Boozer as the order currently stands, being Memphis.
Throwing fit aside for right now, let's break down a realistic ceiling and floor for the 2026 National Player of the Year in terms of where he could be selected.
Ceiling: First Overall to Washington Wizards
In all likelihood, this will not happen. But there is at least a case to be made for Boozer to be the top pick in June.
As a rookie at Duke, the 6'9" forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range. Boozer tallied 22 double-doubles and was the Blue Devils' best scorer, passer, and defender.
Additionally, Boozer has consistently won at every level he's played. He led the Blue Devils to ACC regular season and tournament titles and to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Boozer doesn't have the highest ceiling in this draft, but he is the most sure thing by a long shot.
Floor: Fifth Overall to Los Angeles Clippers
At least with most of the public reports out right now, it would be a pretty major shock if Boozer fell all the way to No. 5. This feels like the most realistic floor for the former Blue Devil.
Some scouts and general managers view Caleb Wilson as having a higher ceiling than Boozer, and for a team like Memphis at three in need of all the talent and star potential possible, a swing could be taken on a high-ceiling prospect like Wilson over a high-floor prospect like Boozer.
The Bulls are on the clock at four overall and desperately need a lead guard for the future. Several fall around the 4-7 range, such as Darius Acuff Jr. from Arkansas, Kingston Flemings from Houston, or Keaton Wagler from Illinois.
Chicago will probably go best player available, but looking for an elite backcourt piece at No. 4 could be on the table.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.