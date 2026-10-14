Rivalry Game vs. UNC Proving Ground For Duke Football
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It's time to put Georgia Tech in the rearview mirror. The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming to town.
The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a heartbreaking loss in Atlanta to the Yellow Jackets, putting them at .500 in early conference play and in a situation where they cannot afford to lose another game in the ACC this season, especially if they want to return to the title game in Charlotte.
North Carolina is coming into Wallace Wade Stadium with momentum following their win over the previously ranked Pitt Panthers. A hot team facing another that may have cold feet could spell disaster in Durham, which is why this Saturday is a big proving ground for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils.
Proving Ground in Durham
The Blue Devils aren't the same team as they were a year ago, but they continue to make the same mistakes that cost them games last fall and the year prior, all pointing to coaching and a lack of discipline from players. Penalties have been an issue for Duke, and they cannot afford another lackluster performance against an improving opponent.
The Tar Heels shouldn't be seen as a pushover; they play with good defense under head coach Bill Belichick and are finding ways to create explosive plays on offense. They will be a challenge, as any rivalry game will be. Both schools, no matter the sport, do not like each other, building toward what could be a show of fireworks at Wallace Wade on Saturday afternoon.
Duke must prove they are the better team, because at this time, it looks like it could be North Carolina, especially with how disciplined they've played throughout the season. The Blue Devils are arguably the more put-together squad on both sides of the ball, though they don't have the abundance of elite talent that is starting to shine on the Tar Heels' side of things.
Finding a Way vs. UNC
Diaz & Co. need to find a way to win this game. Knowing Belichick's recent history this season, his defense has struggled on the first couple of drives before settling in and limiting the opposing offense. Duke's offense will still lean on the amazing running back, Nate Sheppard, though how much will depend on his ankle injury and what type of explosiveness we'll see. That means quarterback Walker Eget and the passing game will need to step up in a big way.
If Duke can prove they are still one of the better teams in the ACC with a win against North Carolina, it would be a big morale and confidence booster for a team that desperately needs it at this juncture.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft