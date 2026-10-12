Why Manny Diaz Must Take Responsibility for Inexcusable Duke Loss
In this story:
Expectations rise when you are an unbeaten program four games into the college football season. The Duke Blue Devils began to feel it during the bye week, and many fans started thinking about the possibilities after what seemed like a shoo-in victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
On Saturday, some of the Blue Devils' key roster issues reared their ugly heads. The execution was underwhelming in the first half, and undisciplined play and penalties all led to a Yellow Jackets upset over head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. This was unacceptable, and the coach must take responsibility for a disappointing performance.
Blue Devils' Execution Was Disappointing
For much of the second half, you could see a Duke team capable of winning. Despite being down 21-10 in the third quarter, they rallied with two long touchdown drives that ate up a lot of clock. Then came the poor execution in situational football and penalties.
Whether it was the terrible roughing-the-passer call earlier in the game or the late hit out of bounds by Bradley Gompers that allowed the Yellow Jackets to go on for the go-ahead score, these penalties were killer for the Blue Devils' defense. Not to mention, there was poor run-fit execution from the front seven, and the run support from the back five lacked as well.
Offensively, Duke had to overcome a hampered Nate Sheppard, who suffered an injury in the contest, and a passing game that didn't find its groove until the second half. The offensive line struggled against power and quickness, a double whammy that always spells trouble, especially from the right side of the offensive line with Bradley Smith and Braden Miller.
The final drive gave Duke a chance to go for the game-winning touchdown, especially after some incredible magic from Sheppard after the catch. A wasted timeout because the play didn't get in on time, CJ Campbell failing to take a step out of bounds to stop the clock, and horrific execution on the game-tying field goal attempt led to a loss that shouldn't have happened.
Diaz Is Face of Constant Theme for Duke
I'm blaming Diaz because, at the end of the day, this has been a constant theme for the Blue Devils for two years: losing games you aren't supposed to, but somehow coming up with a victory in the ones you aren't. How about winning the games you are supposed to, like on Saturday against Georgia Tech?
Duke should be in contention for a spot in the ACC Championship with another win and momentum ahead of their rivalry game against North Carolina. Instead, there is no margin for error with a Tar Heels team coming off an upset. Saturday's loss showed a Blue Devils team that had an underwhelming display at the worst time, and that is on Diaz for not having his team locked in for a game that wasn't going to be an easy outing.
The Blue Devils must correct course and fast. Their star players on both sides of the ball must perform better. If not, you can kiss not only a spot in the ACC Championship goodbye, but also a chance at eight or nine wins at this rate.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft