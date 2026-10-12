Why Manny Diaz Must Take Responsibility for Inexcusable Duke Loss

Expectations rise when you are an unbeaten program four games into the college football season. The Duke Blue Devils began to feel it during the bye week, and many fans started thinking about the possibilities after what seemed like a shoo-in victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

On Saturday, some of the Blue Devils' key roster issues reared their ugly heads. The execution was underwhelming in the first half, and undisciplined play and penalties all led to a Yellow Jackets upset over head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils. This was unacceptable, and the coach must take responsibility for a disappointing performance.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue Devils' Execution Was Disappointing

For much of the second half, you could see a Duke team capable of winning. Despite being down 21-10 in the third quarter, they rallied with two long touchdown drives that ate up a lot of clock. Then came the poor execution in situational football and penalties.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether it was the terrible roughing-the-passer call earlier in the game or the late hit out of bounds by Bradley Gompers that allowed the Yellow Jackets to go on for the go-ahead score, these penalties were killer for the Blue Devils' defense. Not to mention, there was poor run-fit execution from the front seven, and the run support from the back five lacked as well.

Offensively, Duke had to overcome a hampered Nate Sheppard, who suffered an injury in the contest, and a passing game that didn't find its groove until the second half. The offensive line struggled against power and quickness, a double whammy that always spells trouble, especially from the right side of the offensive line with Bradley Smith and Braden Miller.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final drive gave Duke a chance to go for the game-winning touchdown, especially after some incredible magic from Sheppard after the catch. A wasted timeout because the play didn't get in on time, CJ Campbell failing to take a step out of bounds to stop the clock, and horrific execution on the game-tying field goal attempt led to a loss that shouldn't have happened.

Diaz Is Face of Constant Theme for Duke

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm blaming Diaz because, at the end of the day, this has been a constant theme for the Blue Devils for two years: losing games you aren't supposed to, but somehow coming up with a victory in the ones you aren't. How about winning the games you are supposed to, like on Saturday against Georgia Tech?

Duke should be in contention for a spot in the ACC Championship with another win and momentum ahead of their rivalry game against North Carolina. Instead, there is no margin for error with a Tar Heels team coming off an upset. Saturday's loss showed a Blue Devils team that had an underwhelming display at the worst time, and that is on Diaz for not having his team locked in for a game that wasn't going to be an easy outing.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils must correct course and fast. Their star players on both sides of the ball must perform better. If not, you can kiss not only a spot in the ACC Championship goodbye, but also a chance at eight or nine wins at this rate.