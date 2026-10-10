Duke No Longer Undefeated: Key Takeaways Against Georgia Tech

Another year, another loss to Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as the Duke Blue Devils suffer their first loss of the season, 28-25.

It was a disappointing display despite coming back from down 11 points in the third quarter to take a 25-21 lead late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Manny Diaz remains winless against the Yellow Jackets, who were healthier and more consistent this time around. The Blue Devils must rebound ahead of a rivalry game against North Carolina as we take a look at the biggest takeaways from Saturday's loss.

Defense Bends…and Breaks Late

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke made key stops on third down to give their offense multiple opportunities to score and shut down the vertical passing game for Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza to attack. However, the unit also had some rough moments in all facets, whether in run fits, gap integrity, creating penetration in the backfield, or spacing awareness in coverage.

Frankly, this should be seen as a slap in the face to Diaz for his defensive prowess, as consistent mistakes in this game that flashed in the last four games reared their ugly head. The lack of discipline was stunning, to say the least.

Lack of Penetration at DT Remains Key Issue Among Others

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Gavin Harris (8) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lack of an impact defensive tackle was on display for the Blue Devils time and time again; they lacked the size and penetration skills to make plays in the backfield. Furthermore, key players such as star linebacker Luke Mergott were inconsistent, with numerous missed tackles. These types of players need to do a better job showing up in big moments in the game.

Nate Sheppard Suffers Injury, but Continues Magical Season

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the first half, running back Nate Sheppard suffered an injury that diminished his explosiveness at times. The impressive part was Sheppard staying in the game and continuing to produce for the Blue Devils, finishing with 190 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, including two big catches on the final drive to position Duke for a chance to tie or win the game. It was certainly a down game production-wise, but the injury will be something to monitor going into next week.

Walker Eget Has Inconsistent Day

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the first time since the opening game that I thought Eget struggled against pressure, and the weather affected his ability to step into the throw with his surgically repaired plant leg/knee. The sixth-year senior seemed to throw off his back foot at times and missed some throws downfield that would’ve gone for big gains.

Despite this, Eget did deliver on a few throws that would raise your eyebrows, and it put Duke in a position to succeed more often than not, including the key checkdowns to Sheppard to position to attempt the game-tying field goal.