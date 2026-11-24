Two weeks ago, the Duke Blue Devils were 7-2 with a chance to finish the year on not only a strong note, but a historic one as well. As it turns out, the team's 88-5 point differential in games against Boston College and NC State was a tease for what they really were.

The Blue Devils lacked a sufficient passing attack to keep up with the likes of Miami and Clemson, and now face one of the best teams in the country, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who have had a dream season of epic proportions.

While Wake Forest's lone defeat was to their ACC Championship opponent, the Miami Hurricanes, they haven't faced another conference opponent who could challenge them. Rivalry week is a dangerous one on the calendar, and Duke has a chance to spoil the party.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts on the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rivalry Week Is a Dangerous One

People have heard this before, and it was two weeks ago that Wake Forest traveled to Dallas to play SMU, a team that was ranked in the AP Poll at some point this season. The Demon Deacons destroyed the Mustangs on their turf and officially put the rest of the country on notice.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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Yet rivalry week brings a different flavor of spice that generates chaos on a yearly basis. We've seen Michigan knock off Ohio State with championship aspirations, South Carolina crush the souls of Clemson fans in Death Valley, or Auburn knock out Alabama of the SEC and national championship conversation in 2013.

Duke could bring that spice on their road trip to Winston-Salem, which will be rocking all week with College GameDay for the first time in six years, and the Demon Deacons are playing for a spot in the ACC Championship and an outside probability of having a top-four seed in the playoffs.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Stingy Team Could Cause Problems

Nate Sheppard is the difference maker for Duke; the Heisman Trophy contender and Doak Walker Award favorite is something to behold. No one has seen a running back of his caliber or talent in a while, and he might be better than last year's top running back prospect, Jeremiyah Love, and Ashton Jeanty the year before.

Head coach Manny Diaz also has a stingy defense that is among the 20 best units in college football, and they'll have one less weapon to worry about with Wake Forest's standout running back Ty Clark III out for the rest of the season.

Sheppard could break a game open with one touch, and while he could be all him for the Blue Devils' offense, he is still one of the best players Wake Forest will face all season. This feels like a home trap game for Duke's arch football rival, and it could force them into their toughest test all season.