Duke Makes Major Computer Jump Ahead of Ranked Matchup

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC) are riding high heading into a huge Saturday matchup against No. 11 Virginia (25-3, 13-2 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are currently riding a five-game win streak, while winning those games by an average margin of 23 points.

Despite there not really being a consensus "best" team in college basketball at this point in the season, Duke has now established itself as the team to beat. The Blue Devils are 9-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this season, more victories over ranked foes than any other team in the sport, and are led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Over the last few weeks, Jon Scheyer's club has established itself as potentially the best defensive team in college basketball. Over its five-game win streak, Duke has held its opponents to 58.2 points scored on average. The Blue Devils held No. 3 Michigan, which entered the heavyweight bout with Duke averaging around 90 points scored per game, to just 63 in that game, its lowest point total all season.

The Blue Devils now have a chance to create a clear separation in the ACC standings with a win over Virginia this weekend, but are now sitting atop two major metrics.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) dishes out a pass after getting past Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) and guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke New No. 1 in Both NET Rankings and at KenPom

Michigan and Duke entered the contest between the two powerhouses ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom. However, Michigan remained No. 1 in both those metrics even after being defeated by the Blue Devils.

Then, after Duke demolished Notre Dame (12-16, 3-12 ACC) on the road 100-56 on Tuesday night and Michigan defeated Minnesota at home 77-67, the Blue Devils took over the top spot in both the NET and the KenPom rankings.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) works against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are currently 11-2 in Quadrant 1, 17-2 across the first two quadrants, 13-0 at home, and 9-1 on the road. The only program that boasts more Quad 1 victories than Duke at this point is No. 2 Arizona (12).

Top Three the Same in Both NET and KenPom

Most around college basketball view Duke, Michigan, and Arizona as the top tier of college basketball, and that is reflected in the computer numbers. The top three in both the NET and at KenPom go Duke, Michigan, and Arizona, in that order.

The Blue Devils are currently rated seventh nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and first nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Only the Wolverines and Wildcats are both ranked inside the top 10 in both those metrics, along with Duke.

