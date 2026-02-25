Why Duke’s Scheyer Deserves National Coach of Year

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer hasn't received a ton of recognition this season in terms of the National Coach of the Year discussion, but he deserves to be at the top of the list for the job he has done with the Blue Devils. With a completely new roster, Scheyer has kept his program right at the top of the national rankings.

Scheyer lost his entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft last season, completely depleting a team that went to the Final Four and was seconds away from securing a spot in the National Championship game. For most coaches, that means taking a step back the next season, but not at Duke.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) argues with an official during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils brought in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, along with a plethora of key returners such as Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba.

So, despite losing his entire starting five from a team that earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, Scheyer and his staff have taken a brand new roster and recreated the same success.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After taking down Michigan, the previous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, last Saturday, Duke jumped to the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll and is now the top projected overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are 9-2 against ranked opponents this season, more wins against ranked teams than any other club in the sport.

It's time Scheyer not only enters the National Coach of the Year discussion, but potentially becomes the favorite to win it.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Andy Katz Supports Jon Scheyer for National Coach of the Year

Scheyer has taken Duke to the NCAA Tournament in each of his first three seasons at the helm, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2024 and a Final Four appearance in 2025. Despite being just 38 years old, he has already become one of the most successful head coaches in college basketball.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz thinks Scheyer is deserving of the Coach of the Year award after the Blue Devils took down the Wolverines in Washington, D.C.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"The Naismith National Coach of the Year frontrunner, favorite, well for me, it's Duke's Jon Scheyer," Katz said. "Scheyer lost all five starters, including multiple first-round picks, and the No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg, off a team that went to the Final Four. And he's got Duke back to being the No. 1 team in the country."

Scheyer Has Done As Great of a Job As He Possibly Could Have

Making the NCAA Tournament is hard enough, and Scheyer is about to earn his team a 1-seed in the big dance for the second season in a row despite losing his entire starting five and the 2025 National Player of the Year in Flagg.

Duke is once again the premier team out of the ACC, giving Scheyer and Co. a great chance to earn their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons at the helm.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The job Scheyer has done this season could not have been expected, given everything he and his staff lost, and he deserves to be recognized as the Naismith National Coach of the Year.

