Duke’s Scheyer Praises Sophomore Sharpshooter’s Growth

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 20-1 overall on the 2025-26 college basketball season and 9-0 in conference play following a convincing 72-58 victory on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Duke outscored the Hokies 10-2 over the last six minutes of the contest to pull away.

The Blue Devils got contributions from everywhere. The catalyst on offense was once again freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who went for a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from three.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals center Sananda Fru (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

However, Duke still got a combined 20 points from its bench with eight different guys who knocked down at least one field goal.

The lone other Blue Devil starter in double figures in the scoring department against Virginia Tech was sophomore Isaiah Evans, who tallied 11 points on 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Evans returned to Duke after a rookie season where he was strictly a 3-and-D player. 81% of Evans' shot attempts as a freshman and 78% of his makes came from beyond the arc, but he's evolved into a brand new player this season.

Isaiah Evans on why he loves Duke so much:



“The campus you can’t beat it. At certain times of the day it’s just so beautiful outside…it’s like you’re in Narnia. Even if it’s raining, it just looks majestic that’s the only word I can describe.



As far as basketball goes, I’ve… pic.twitter.com/HrMYjNrAVZ — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) February 1, 2026

Jon Scheyer Applauds Isaiah Evans’ Growth As Sophomore

With the very young team that Scheyer and his staff brought in with the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, Evans was set to be a crucial veteran piece on a team looking to get back to the Final Four. The 6' 6" wing has made jumps in practically every category on both sides of the ball.

But where he has excelled the most is his defense on the perimeter. As a lengthy wing, Evans can guard multiple positions on the floor, and he's been a huge factor in Duke boasting one of the best defensive units in the country.

Isaiah Evans’ offensive bag is DEEP, and the way his teammates play to highlight that bag is smart.



Fade screens, back screens for corner 3s, P&R to elbow jumpers, 5-out back screens into backdoor cuts.



A true three-level scorer. pic.twitter.com/GzWwktviGT — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) January 31, 2026

Scheyer applauded Evans' growth in his press conference following the win.

"I think the way that it's evolved is what's talked about probably the least, and that's his defense," Scheyer said. "That's his valuing the ball, making decisions when he does attack closeouts and drive."

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Evans Is Much More Than a Shooter

This year, Evans is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds on 41.5% shooting from the floor. His shooting percentages may be a bit down, but he's being asked to do much more than he was a season ago.

The North Carolina native is the biggest energy piece Duke has and will pay major dividends as the Blue Devils look to reach the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second campaign in a row.

