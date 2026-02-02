Duke’s Scheyer Praises Sophomore Sharpshooter’s Growth
The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 20-1 overall on the 2025-26 college basketball season and 9-0 in conference play following a convincing 72-58 victory on the road over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Duke outscored the Hokies 10-2 over the last six minutes of the contest to pull away.
The Blue Devils got contributions from everywhere. The catalyst on offense was once again freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who went for a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from three.
However, Duke still got a combined 20 points from its bench with eight different guys who knocked down at least one field goal.
The lone other Blue Devil starter in double figures in the scoring department against Virginia Tech was sophomore Isaiah Evans, who tallied 11 points on 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor.
Evans returned to Duke after a rookie season where he was strictly a 3-and-D player. 81% of Evans' shot attempts as a freshman and 78% of his makes came from beyond the arc, but he's evolved into a brand new player this season.
Jon Scheyer Applauds Isaiah Evans’ Growth As Sophomore
With the very young team that Scheyer and his staff brought in with the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, Evans was set to be a crucial veteran piece on a team looking to get back to the Final Four. The 6' 6" wing has made jumps in practically every category on both sides of the ball.
But where he has excelled the most is his defense on the perimeter. As a lengthy wing, Evans can guard multiple positions on the floor, and he's been a huge factor in Duke boasting one of the best defensive units in the country.
Scheyer applauded Evans' growth in his press conference following the win.
"I think the way that it's evolved is what's talked about probably the least, and that's his defense," Scheyer said. "That's his valuing the ball, making decisions when he does attack closeouts and drive."
Evans Is Much More Than a Shooter
This year, Evans is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds on 41.5% shooting from the floor. His shooting percentages may be a bit down, but he's being asked to do much more than he was a season ago.
The North Carolina native is the biggest energy piece Duke has and will pay major dividends as the Blue Devils look to reach the final weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second campaign in a row.
