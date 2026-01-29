Virginia Tech Now Commands Duke’s Focus After Statement Win

The Duke basketball program improved to 19–1 overall and 8–0 in ACC play following an 83–52 blowout victory over No. 20 Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night. The Blue Devils now hold an impressive 7–1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Monday night’s win felt much different than Duke’s first matchup against the Cardinals earlier this season on the road.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Louisville was without star freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. in that initial meeting but welcomed him back from injury for Monday’s contest. Despite his return, Duke’s defense was dominant, holding the Cardinals to just 52 points on 16-of-54 shooting from the field and 11-of-34 from three-point range. Brown was limited to seven points on 1-of-13 shooting and just 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Offensively, Cameron Boozer had one of his quieter performances of the season but still posted 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba each contributed 15 points, combining to shoot 10-of-19 from the field.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks in front of Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Nikolas Khamenia provided a spark off the bench, recording a season-high 14 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-4 from three-point range.

With the win, Duke now turns its attention to the Virginia Tech Hokies, who enter the matchup with a 16–6 record and are coming off a home victory over Georgia Tech.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Scouting Virginia Tech

In his seventh season as head coach, Mike Young guided the Hokies to a strong start, opening the season 12–2 through their first 14 games. However, Virginia Tech has since gone 4–4 and has struggled to maintain the same level of consistency.

The Hokies are a balanced offensive team, shooting 45% from the field and 35% from three-point range. They are also solid on the glass, averaging 36 rebounds per game compared to Duke’s 40 per contest.

Jan 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

After finishing last season at 13–19, Young turned to the transfer portal in search of a go-to scorer and found one in Amani Hansberry.

Hansberry, who transferred from West Virginia, has emerged as Virginia Tech’s leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 33% from three-point range. The 6-foot-8 forward also leads the Hokies in rebounding at 8.9 per game and ranks second on the team in steals with 1.6 per game.

Jan 24, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) knocks the ball away from Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

He is supported by sophomore Ben Richmond and freshman Neoklis Avdalas, who are tied for second on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game. Richmond has been the more efficient scorer, shooting 44% from the field and an impressive 42.6% from beyond the arc, while Avdalas has served as a key playmaker, averaging 4.9 assists per game.

Duke’s dominant performance against Louisville showcased both its defensive intensity and offensive depth as the Blue Devils continue to roll through ACC play. With Virginia Tech presenting a balanced attack led by Amani Hansberry, Duke will need to maintain its focus and energy to remain unbeaten in conference action. If the Blue Devils can replicate the defensive effort displayed Monday night, they will put themselves in a strong position to secure another statement victory.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.