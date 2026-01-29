NET Boosts Blue Devils Following Win Over Louisville

The Duke Blue Devils (19-1, 8-0 ACC) are coming off what could arguably be their biggest statement win of the 2025-26 college basketball season so far. The Blue Devils destroyed No. 20 Louisville (14-6, 4-4 ACC) 83-52 on Monday night, and the game was fairly uncompetitive outside the first 15 minutes.

Duke has now cruised through its first eight league matchups, winning five of its last six by double figures and its last three by over 20 points. The win over the Cardinals improved the Blue Devils' record against AP Top 25 opponents to 7-1.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club is clearly the best team in the ACC, and it's beginning to look like another year when Duke will run the show in the conference. The Blue Devils have run through their first eight league games, and a 19-1 conference record, which they accomplished in 2024-25, seems very feasible.

Above all, Duke is continuing to improve its overall résumé, and very well could boast the best body of work in the entire sport through the midway point of the year.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Jumps in NET Rankings After Victory Over Louisville

The win over the Cardinals gave the Blue Devils a sweep over the two games between the programs this season, with both wins for Duke coming by double digits. This was also the ninth Quadrant 1 victory of the campaign for the blue blood program.

Following Monday night's decisive victory, Duke jumped to No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Blue Devils now boast a 9-1 record in Quadrant 1, a 12-1 record across the first two Quadrants, and a 6-0 record in true road games.

Jan 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) drives to the basket past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The only team ranked ahead of the Blue Devils in the NET is Arizona, which is unanimously ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and sits with a 21-0 overall record.

The Wildcats are currently 9-0 in Quadrant 1 and 11-0 across the first two Quadrants. Arizona is the only team in the nation besides Duke that owns nine Quad 1 victories.

Based on Duke's body of work, it is firmly in the mix to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. With how dominant the Blue Devils have been so far through conference play, it would come as a bit of a surprise if they get tripped up and suffer a résumé-hurting defeat.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Duke?

Duke will take the floor next on Jan. 31 at Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4 ACC). Tip-off is slated for 12:00 pm ET.

