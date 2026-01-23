Duke Sets Sights on Superb 2027 Point Guard

Head coach Jon Scheyer has already assembled the top recruiting class in the country, according to ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals. Led by Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, Cam Williams, and Maxime Meyer, Duke holds the No. 1 recruiting class for the third consecutive year.

While Scheyer and his staff continue to monitor the 2026 high school class in hopes of adding one more piece — such as Jordan Smith Jr. — that focus has not prevented them from looking ahead. Duke has already begun laying the groundwork for the 2027 class.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

One of the most sought-after prospects in that cycle is Beckham Black, the younger brother of former Arkansas standout and current Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black.

After competing this summer with the AB Elite program on Nike’s EYBL E16 Circuit, Black transferred to Southeastern (FL) Prep for his junior season. He previously played his freshman and sophomore years at Duncanville High School, where he helped establish himself as one of the nation’s top young guards. Southeastern competes in the Grind Session League, providing Black with a national stage against elite competition.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

At Southeastern Prep, Black plays alongside top-50 2026 prospect Jaxon Richardson and the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, CJ Rosser — another key Duke target.

Beckham Black on Duke

Recently, Black spoke with Jamie Shaw of Rivals about his recruitment, including Duke’s consistent involvement and what he values in a program.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“Duke has been recruiting me,” Black said. “They have been to a few of my games, and I have a really good relationship with their coaches. I hear from them a lot, and we’re in contact, so it’s cool to see them at my games.”

Black also noted Duke’s style of play, particularly its emphasis on ball movement and defensive commitment under Scheyer.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after dunking the basketball against the California Golden Bears during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

“Watching Duke, it’s a lot of team basketball,” Black said. “They run a lot of good plays and sets, so they like that I get my teammates involved and take pride on defense.”

Scouting Beckham Black

Black describes himself as a “true pass-first point guard” who thrives on making teammates better. A proven winner, he helped lead Duncanville High School to back-to-back state championships in 2024 and 2025.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“I’d say I’m probably a true pass-first point guard,” Black told Rivals. “I enjoy getting my teammates involved, and I just love to win. Over the last few months, my aggressiveness has developed the most. Instead of just trying to pass, I’m also looking to be aggressive for myself.”

Black has also modeled parts of his game after current NBA guards Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons and Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

“I like to watch a lot of Cade (Cunningham) and Andrew Nembhard,” Black said. “Both of those guys get their teammates involved and do a little bit of everything — rebound, score, assist, and defend. I try to learn from them.”

Duke currently does not have any commitments in the 2027 class. However, adding a prospect like Black would provide an ideal foundational piece. As a true point guard with elite feel, leadership traits, and a winning background, Black fits the profile of the type of floor general Scheyer values as he continues to build Duke’s future.

