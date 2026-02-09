Elite 2027 Linebacker Schedules Official Visit with Duke
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff. Not only have the Blue Devils had to navigate the chaos of the transfer portal, but they’ve also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail.
Diaz and company have been making steady progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, including a four-star linebacker from Pennsylvania who has scheduled an official visit (OV) with the Blue Devils this spring.
Blue Devils Set to Host 4-Star 2027 Linebacker on Official Visit
As first reported by Rivals’ Steve Wilftong, Brandon Lockley Jr., a four-star linebacker from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will travel to North Carolina for an OV with Duke over the weekend of June 5.
Lockley’s trip to Durham is one of three OVs he has scheduled this spring, as he’s also slated to visit Alabama on May 29 and Nebraska on June 12.
The four-star linebacker has been one of Diaz and his staff’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle, and Duke was the first Division I program to offer him. After scheduling his official visit with the Blue Devils, Lockley spoke with Wilftong about the program.
Lockley explained that he’s visited Durham several times and that the Blue Devils’ staff has come to Pennsylvania to see him a few times. He also noted that he has a strong relationship with Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.
- “I’ve been to campus for spring practice and a game day visit and have been impressed with the experience so far,” Lockley told Wilftong. “I also did a service trip at Duke with my football team last season."
- He continued, "The staff has been up to see me a good amount of times. I have a great relationship with Coach Diaz and Coach Patke. They have always been consistent with their recruitment!”
While Diaz and company will face competition from some of the nation’s top programs for Lockley, it’s clear he’s highly interested in the Blue Devils. He would be a fantastic addition to Duke’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 312 overall player in the country, the No. 18 linebacker, and the No. 12 prospect in Pennsylvania.
Getting Lockley on campus in Durham for an OV is a crucial step in Duke’s recruitment of him, and with a strong visit, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.