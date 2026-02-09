Elite 2027 Linebacker Schedules Official Visit with Duke

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff. Not only have the Blue Devils had to navigate the chaos of the transfer portal, but they’ve also been highly active on the high school recruiting trail.

Diaz and company have been making steady progress with several of their top targets in the 2027 class, including a four-star linebacker from Pennsylvania who has scheduled an official visit (OV) with the Blue Devils this spring.

Blue Devils Set to Host 4-Star 2027 Linebacker on Official Visit

As first reported by Rivals’ Steve Wilftong, Brandon Lockley Jr., a four-star linebacker from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will travel to North Carolina for an OV with Duke over the weekend of June 5.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lockley’s trip to Durham is one of three OVs he has scheduled this spring, as he’s also slated to visit Alabama on May 29 and Nebraska on June 12.

The four-star linebacker has been one of Diaz and his staff’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle, and Duke was the first Division I program to offer him. After scheduling his official visit with the Blue Devils, Lockley spoke with Wilftong about the program.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Lockley explained that he’s visited Durham several times and that the Blue Devils’ staff has come to Pennsylvania to see him a few times. He also noted that he has a strong relationship with Diaz and defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke.

“I’ve been to campus for spring practice and a game day visit and have been impressed with the experience so far,” Lockley told Wilftong. “I also did a service trip at Duke with my football team last season."

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

He continued, "The staff has been up to see me a good amount of times. I have a great relationship with Coach Diaz and Coach Patke. They have always been consistent with their recruitment!”

While Diaz and company will face competition from some of the nation’s top programs for Lockley, it’s clear he’s highly interested in the Blue Devils. He would be a fantastic addition to Duke’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 312 overall player in the country, the No. 18 linebacker, and the No. 12 prospect in Pennsylvania.

Getting Lockley on campus in Durham for an OV is a crucial step in Duke’s recruitment of him, and with a strong visit, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to land one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.