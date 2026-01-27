Social Media Reacts to Duke's Blowout Against Louisville

Duke is coming off a huge victory against Wake Forest with a 90-69 win. After starting off the 10 minutes of the first half slow against the Demon Deacons, the Blue Devils found a rythem and pulled away. Now, Duke will look to complete the sweep against Louisville tonight. In the last matchup, Louisville was without star freshman Mikel Brown but will have him back this time.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the game.

First Half

Duke would make its first three-point attempt by Cameron Boozer to take the lead. Then Louisville would quickly follow it with a three of their own.

Duke louisville ab to be cinema pic.twitter.com/NtFf4D6tkZ — Vahn Gotti ひ 🌊🏄‍♂️ (@KiingDVB) January 27, 2026

Isaiah Evans then had a driving layup and followed that with a deep three-point make. Then Caleb Foster would have a three of his own. Heading into the first TV timeout, Duke would go 3-for-4 from three and lead, 13-6.

🚨 Hot start for Duke 🚨 — Anthony Caputo (@TonyTheTiger412) January 27, 2026

A hot start for Duke!!! For the first time this year I swear — Drew (@DTaylor_19) January 27, 2026

Duke has been very efficient scoring the ball against the Cardinals, a big change from the Blue Devils' previous game against Wake Forest.

Duke has scored on its last 6 trips — Mark Blankenbaker (@UofLSheriff50) January 27, 2026

The Cardinals are no pushover, as they continued to make shots and battle. At the second TV timeout, Louisville trailed by only two.

Ryan Conwell leads the Cards with 7 points.



Louisville 16

Duke 18

11:47 1st half — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) January 27, 2026

Duke 18, Louisville 16 at the 11:48 mark of the first half.



Nice response from the Cards after the Blue Devils' opening punch. Conwell leads the team with seven points on 3-for-3 shooting. — Brooks Holton (@brooksHolton) January 27, 2026

Both teams would then struggle to make shots.

the offense in this louisville vs duke game is terrible — KELL (@KeltonBroChill) January 27, 2026

Both Duke and Louisville have gone ice cold.



Let’s stop forcing threes and get some movement inside. — devilish bronco 😈 🐴 (@devilishbronco) January 27, 2026

The Cardinals would finally make another field goal and take a 25-24 lead. Then Duke sophomore big man Patrick Ngongba had an and-one play.

Louisville takes the lead, the crowd behind their bench is into it. Patrick and one gives Duke the lead back with 3:55 to go and a media timeout — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 27, 2026

To end the first half, Duke would take over on both ends of the court. Isaiah Evans would get fouled at the three-point line to put the Blue Devils up 38-28 and head into halftime up 10.

Suffocating first half defense from Duke. The size and length advantage is noticeable. Held Louisville to 9-29 (31%) from the field



Mikel Brown Jr really forcing things. 0-8 shooting and honestly none of them were great shots — ACC Country (@AccCountry) January 27, 2026

Great first half for the Duke starting five.



4-14 3PT, 6-9 FT, 6 turnovers, and still lead by ten at the half over arguably the second most talented team in the conference.



Held Louisville to 31% from the field and projected Top 10 pick Mikel Brown to 2 points on 0-8 shooting. pic.twitter.com/xAwRXOvRu7 — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) January 27, 2026

Second Half

Duke would immediately pick up right where they left off, scoring eight quick points and making the Cardinals call an early timeout.

Duke opens the 2nd half with a Kill Shot and now leads by 16 over Louisville!



It's Duke's 24th 10-0 run of the season. They average 1.2 a game. Louisville has only allowed 6 Kill Shots on the year. — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 27, 2026

Duke putting it on Louisville — RyanK (@RyanKeilman) January 27, 2026

Duke and Louisville would then trade baskets to keep the score difference at 16 points.

Okay Duke, just put this away. — devilish bronco 😈 🐴 (@devilishbronco) January 27, 2026

Duke would then break away with a 20-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

This Duke team is different! — Trey.B (@Treybrown3) January 27, 2026

Unbelievable effort by Duke to block that ball. Ohhh Pleeeeze! — Debra Thomas (@dathom52) January 27, 2026

With just over seven minutes remaining, Duke began running away with the game, as freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia had an and-one opportunity. Duke was leading, 69-45, and had held Mikel Brown to just seven points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-6 from three and had forced him into three turnovers.

Nikolas Khamenia when he just catches and shoots (no pump fake)? pic.twitter.com/Ym5R6OJK7a — Crazie Talk (@crazietalker) January 27, 2026

With under a minute left, Duke would go up by 31 and ultimately beat the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals, 83-52.

What a dominant performance by Duke tonight!!! #BlueDevils — GenX76 (@Spindoc2676) January 27, 2026

Them Duke boys put belt to ass on Louisville 😂 — Tone (@_TONEYMontana) January 27, 2026

