Social Media Reacts to Duke's Dominant Win Over Boston College

Duke basketball is now 20-1 on the year and 9-0 in ACC play after a big time road win against Virginia Tech. While cameron Boozer led the way with 24 points, Maliq Brown would give him scoring help 11 points off the bench. Now, Duke takes on Boston College and will look to continue its dominance in the ACC.

Lets see how Duke fans reacts to the Blue Devils game against Boston College

1st half

Duke would start off the game on fire making its first five of six shots from the field and take a 11-0 lead. The dominance would force Boston College to call an early timeout with just above 16 minutes remaining in the half.

After the timeout, Boston College would start to gain momentum. Fred Payne would score six of the Eagles 13 points on 3-4 shooting from the field.

Patrick Ngongba would then make his first outside shot of the night and would give the Blue Devils a 16 point lead.

Boston College would then respond scoring five straight points. After the 11-0 run in the begining of the game, Boston College has gone 8-13 from the field.

After the TV timeout, Duke would hit back to back three point shots and play much better defense to stop the Eagles scoring run.

Duke up 35-18 as soon as Cam, Caleb, & Isaiah come back into the game haha. — Worldwide Jim (@WorldwideJim) February 4, 2026

Duke’s offense is electric when they play inside out. When they start launching threes, you start seeing droughts.



Think they just took about 7 straight threes — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) February 4, 2026

To end the first half, Cameron Boozer would have a last second poster to give the Blue Devils a 42-27 lead.

PUT IT ON A POSTER 😱🔨



Cameron Boozer with the 1-handed HAMMER!



📺 @accnetwork x @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/AqNM3oAxVI — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 4, 2026

Second Half

To start the second half, the Blue Devils looked sloppy and were much more careless with the basketball. In the first half, Duke would have two turnovers and in just the first four minutes, the Blue Devils would have four turnovers.

Couple of asinine calls and foolish turnovers away from being a 30 point Duke lead right now. — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 4, 2026

The Blue Devils sluggish play would continue as they would only score two points off Dame Sarr free throws. The Blue Devils would not make a single field goal, and comit two more tournovers.

Duke’s offense has been sluggish in the second half, hasn’t looked like it did at the start of the game, and has committed too many turnovers by being a little sloppy. — Worldwide Jim (@WorldwideJim) February 4, 2026

Duke starts the game off hot and then they look disinterested for most of the game expecting BC to roll over and die. Young team vibes at the moment — Brandon McStay (@SwaginTha865) February 4, 2026

Since the second tv timeout, the Blue Devils have been 1-9 shooting from the field. Darren harris would score his first basket after missing his first four.

Duke is not getting the knockout blow they should be putting this team away. They are letting BC hang around. Time to go on a run & put this thing away. — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) February 4, 2026

For the full second half, Duke is 3-12 shooting from the field, however 9-11 free throw shooting has kept the Blue Devils ahead of the Eagles by double digits.

While Duke would beat the Eagles, the second half gives fans cause for concern. Dukes next game is against North Carolina, and the Tar Heels are a much better team than Boston College.

Thank goodness BC is bad because what an uninspiring effort offensively by Duke this 2nd half.

