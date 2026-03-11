ACC POY History Proves Duke Breeds Elite Talent

The Duke basketball program is one of the best recruiting clubs in the history of college basketball. Ever since the days of Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils have consistently brought in elite talent and developed them into high-level NBA players.

Just over the past few seasons, Duke fans have seen elite rookies such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Paolo Banchero, and Jared McCain come through the program, just to name a few.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

That trend has not faltered this season, as the Blue Devils once again brought in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer.

Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in college basketball, not only this season, but in recent memory. This year, the 6'9" forward is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.7% from three-point range.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

He has gone for 17 double-doubles on the year and has scored in double figures in every game this season. The last time Boozer went for under 17 points in a game was Nov. 21 against Niagara.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to shoot as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer Continues Duke Trend of Elite Freshman Talent

The ACC regular season awards were recently released, and as expected, Boozer took home the ACC Rookie and Player of the Year awards. The future National Player of the Year received 84 of the 86 first-place votes.

After Boozer won the ACC Player of the Year award, 20 Blue Devils have now won it, which is the most all-time. Additionally, five freshmen have won the conference's Player of the Year award, and every one of them wore a Blue Devil uniform.

1. New Orleans: PF Zion Williamson. College: Duke freshman. Age: 18. Size: 6-7, 285. Michigan State Basketball | Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Those five are Boozer, Flagg, Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor.

Over the years, Duke has not only developed elite rookies but turned them into some of the best players in college basketball.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) looks to pass as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer Looking To Lead Duke to ACC Tournament Championship

Jon Scheyer and his staff are searching for their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons, and the Blue Devils will enter the event as the No. 1 seed. The Blue Devils will not take the court until Thursday in the Quarterfinals.