ACC POY History Proves Duke Breeds Elite Talent
In this story:
The Duke basketball program is one of the best recruiting clubs in the history of college basketball. Ever since the days of Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils have consistently brought in elite talent and developed them into high-level NBA players.
Just over the past few seasons, Duke fans have seen elite rookies such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Paolo Banchero, and Jared McCain come through the program, just to name a few.
That trend has not faltered this season, as the Blue Devils once again brought in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, headlined by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer.
Boozer has been the most consistently dominant player in college basketball, not only this season, but in recent memory. This year, the 6'9" forward is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals a night on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.7% from three-point range.
He has gone for 17 double-doubles on the year and has scored in double figures in every game this season. The last time Boozer went for under 17 points in a game was Nov. 21 against Niagara.
Boozer Continues Duke Trend of Elite Freshman Talent
The ACC regular season awards were recently released, and as expected, Boozer took home the ACC Rookie and Player of the Year awards. The future National Player of the Year received 84 of the 86 first-place votes.
After Boozer won the ACC Player of the Year award, 20 Blue Devils have now won it, which is the most all-time. Additionally, five freshmen have won the conference's Player of the Year award, and every one of them wore a Blue Devil uniform.
Those five are Boozer, Flagg, Williamson, Marvin Bagley III, and Jahlil Okafor.
Over the years, Duke has not only developed elite rookies but turned them into some of the best players in college basketball.
Boozer Looking To Lead Duke to ACC Tournament Championship
Jon Scheyer and his staff are searching for their third ACC Tournament title in four seasons, and the Blue Devils will enter the event as the No. 1 seed. The Blue Devils will not take the court until Thursday in the Quarterfinals.
Duke will face the winner of 8-seed Florida State (17-14, 10-8 ACC) and 9-seed California (21-10, 9-9 ACC). The Blue Devils will be without two starters for the entirety of the ACC Tournament in Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster, leaving much of the load on Boozer to produce like he has all season.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.