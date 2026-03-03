Coach K Gives Duke's Boozer Ultimate Compliment

Duke basketball freshman phenom Cameron Boozer hasn't slowed what is turning into one of the most productive freshman seasons in recent memory. It seems like with each game that moves along, Boozer further stretches the ground between himself and the field in the National Player of the Year race.

The Miami native has been the most consistent and valuable player in the sport all season long, and has been the catalyst for a Blue Devils squad that is 28-2 overall on the season, the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25, and the projected No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Isaiah Evans (3) and guard Caleb Foster (1) after being fouled during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Boozer entered his collegiate career as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all time as a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year award winner and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA honoree. He, along with twin brother Cayden, won four state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship while at Columbus High School (FL).

The prized rookie is sixth in the nation in scoring average at 22.6 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.4% shooting from three.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Howard Bison head coach Kenneth Blakeney (center) who also played at Duke is awarded a ball by Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) and former head coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Coach K Gives Cameron Boozer Ultimate Compliment

Mike Krzyzewski coached a slew of elite freshmen during his 42-year tenure as the head coach of the Blue Devils. Just in recent years, Krzyzewski brought in guys like Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Jayson Tatum, and Jahlil Okafor.

The Blue Devils are known for the elite rookie talent they bring in each season, but Krzyzewski thinks Boozer is just as good as any to ever put on a Duke uniform.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"He's the best (freshman)... To me, it's not close. This kid is so dependable, so poised... He's had as good a year as any freshman that has ever played here at Duke," Krzyzewski told The Field of 68 Network.

Boozer's stellar production almost seems to fly under the radar at times because his play isn't the flashiest in the world. He's so consistent and has been that way all season long that folks around college basketball almost seem to get used to it.

The 6'9" forward has gone for 16 double-doubles on the year, has tallied at least 17 points in every game since ACC play began, and hasn't been in single digits in the scoring column once all year.

Boozer is the most valuable player in college basketball, and now looks to end his lone collegiate season with a national title.

