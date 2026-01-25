Social Media Reacts to the Blue Devils Dominant Win Against Wake Forest
Duke is coming off a 30 point victory against Stanford. Now that a winter storm is headed for Durham, Duke vs Wake Forest has been moved up to noon instead of 5:45 pm.
Let's see how the Cameron Crazies reacted to the Blue Devils matchup against the Demon Deacons.
First Half
Duke would win the opening tipoff and would turn the ball over. Then Duke would alow a post hook by Wake Forest for the first points of the game.
Wake Forest would then hit three straight three pointers to take an 11-5 lead.
The Blue Devils had been settling for three pointers and have not hit on any of them as they are 0-5.
Coming out of the second tv timeout, Duke would attempt another three pointer and miss, now 0-7 from beyond the arc.
Duke is now starting to play better, bringing the lead for Wake Forest down to one and forcing a timeout from Steve Forbes.
After another Duke miss from three, Isaiah Evans would have a put bac dunk, only to let up a three pointer to give back the lead. Cameron Boozer would then give the Blue Devils its first three point make in the game.
After a Cameron Boozer and one play, Duke would go on a 10-0 run to take a nine point lead. Isaiah Evans would then hit a three point shot to force another Wake Forest timeout.
While to end the half Duke would miss three straight three point shots, Duke wouldnt allow Wake Forest to score in the final two minutes. Duke would enter halftime with a 42-31 lead.
Second Half
To start the second half, Duke would pick up right where they left off in the first half with a Patrick Ngongba and one play then a Cameron Boozer three point make.
After going up by 18, Juke Harris would try to put the Demon Deacons on his back and has scored Wake Forests last 8 points.
After Cameron Boozer would grab his own miss, he would give Duke its 14th offensive rebound in the game.
The Blue Devils have been putting on a clinic down low grabbing rebounds. Duke now doubles Wake Forest in rebounding 37-18.
Cameron Boozer is now third in Duke freshman history with 10 25+ point games, behind Zion Williamson with 16 and RJ Barrett with 14.
Up by 25 with under three minutes to go in the game, Jon Scheyer would elect to put in the bench players. Duke would win the game 90-69 and move to 18-1 on the season.