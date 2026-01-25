Social Media Reacts to the Blue Devils Dominant Win Against Wake Forest

Duke is coming off a 30 point victory against Stanford. Now that a winter storm is headed for Durham, Duke vs Wake Forest has been moved up to noon instead of 5:45 pm.

No. 5 Duke and Wake Forest meeting in Cameron... tipoff now instead of 5:45 p.m. due to approaching winter/ice storm concerns. — Aaron Beard (@aaronbeardap) January 24, 2026

Let's see how the Cameron Crazies reacted to the Blue Devils matchup against the Demon Deacons.

First Half

Duke would win the opening tipoff and would turn the ball over. Then Duke would alow a post hook by Wake Forest for the first points of the game.

First possession. Turnover Duke. Slow start again? — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) January 24, 2026

Wake Forest would then hit three straight three pointers to take an 11-5 lead.

Why dos every team start out shooting like this when they play Duke??????? It’s so annoying 🙄 — Lucy Smith (@Lucycgsmith) January 24, 2026

Duke needs to take away that 3-pt line! Wake is hurting them right now on the perimeter. — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) January 24, 2026

The Blue Devils had been settling for three pointers and have not hit on any of them as they are 0-5.

5 of Duke's first 9 shots has come from 3. They're 0-5.



WF: 13

DU: 7



13:31 remaining in 1st — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 24, 2026

Another Duke miss from 3 pic.twitter.com/JNVDZau1k7 — Kaitlin Tomassoni (@ktomassoni1) January 24, 2026

Duke's biggest conference win they took 10 total threes. Today, 5 of their first 9 shots are threes and they are trailing a bad Wake team. Not sure why this team doesn't understand they 10x better when they are attacking the rim. — Mack Schrock (@schrockmr) January 24, 2026

Coming out of the second tv timeout, Duke would attempt another three pointer and miss, now 0-7 from beyond the arc.

Duke out there building houses with all the bricks they’re throwing up today — Ryan Sams (@RSams32) January 24, 2026

Duke is now starting to play better, bringing the lead for Wake Forest down to one and forcing a timeout from Steve Forbes.

Duke has cut the lead to 1 and we get a timeout from Steve Forbes. Calmese probably needs to bury that three, but all in all I just don't love the quick 3s early in the shot clock — Cam Lemons Debro (@CamLemons_) January 24, 2026

After another Duke miss from three, Isaiah Evans would have a put bac dunk, only to let up a three pointer to give back the lead. Cameron Boozer would then give the Blue Devils its first three point make in the game.

After a Cameron Boozer and one play, Duke would go on a 10-0 run to take a nine point lead. Isaiah Evans would then hit a three point shot to force another Wake Forest timeout.

Now it's a 10-0 run for Duke and it's 34-25. — TheDevilsDen.com (@TheDevilsDen) January 24, 2026

While to end the half Duke would miss three straight three point shots, Duke wouldnt allow Wake Forest to score in the final two minutes. Duke would enter halftime with a 42-31 lead.

42-31 Duke at the half. Most of those 42 came in the last 9 mins — Deacon Sports (@DeaconSports) January 24, 2026

Duke goes into halftime up 42-31! Keep locked in on the defensive end and this game is over. Let’s go 👿😤 — Kaitlin Tomassoni (@ktomassoni1) January 24, 2026

Second Half

To start the second half, Duke would pick up right where they left off in the first half with a Patrick Ngongba and one play then a Cameron Boozer three point make.

12 and 5 for Big Pat! Cameron Boozer with 13 and 5, Duke has their largest lead at 17. — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) January 24, 2026

After going up by 18, Juke Harris would try to put the Demon Deacons on his back and has scored Wake Forests last 8 points.

Juke Harris with his own 8-point run. But Duke hits a three to counter.



Wake Forest 51

Duke 61#deacs #collegebasketball — Justin Kontul (@JustinKontul03) January 24, 2026

Juke Harris should be playing basketball for a Top 15 program in the country next season — The Brotherhood (@BrotherhoodCBB) January 24, 2026

After Cameron Boozer would grab his own miss, he would give Duke its 14th offensive rebound in the game.

14 offensive rebounds. Sheesh Duke — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) January 24, 2026

The Blue Devils have been putting on a clinic down low grabbing rebounds. Duke now doubles Wake Forest in rebounding 37-18.

With 7:57 remaining, Duke is leading the rebounding battle 37 to 18.



Boozer and Pat with 7. Maliq with 6. — Section 17 Media (@Section17Media) January 24, 2026

Cameron Boozer is now third in Duke freshman history with 10 25+ point games, behind Zion Williamson with 16 and RJ Barrett with 14.

Up by 25 with under three minutes to go in the game, Jon Scheyer would elect to put in the bench players. Duke would win the game 90-69 and move to 18-1 on the season.

