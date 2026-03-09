Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer seems to constantly fly under the radar in terms of conversations about the best coach in college basketball despite elite and consistent success.

Scheyer endured one of the hardest success jobs in the history of college basketball, taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, and he has kept the Blue Devils as a perennial national title contender.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) reacts during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Before his fourth season at the helm is even over, Scheyer has brought Duke to the NCAA Tournament in each season he has been the head coach, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2024 and a Final Four appearance in 2025.

The Blue Devils earned the outright ACC regular season title and No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament for the second season in a row in 2025-26. Scheyer also became the fastest coach in ACC history to reach 100 career wins.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

In essence, Scheyer does not get the respect he deserves as one of the best coaches in college basketball, as his continued success with seemingly no transition period is almost unprecedented.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer Might Be the Best Coach in College Basketball

Scheyer is only 38 years old, making it extremely difficult for him to enter conversations about the best coach in the sport, especially since he has not won a National Championship yet. However, his elite resume has to be taken into consideration.

Following a 76-61 victory over No. 17 North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, Duke ended the regular season with a 15-0 record at home. This marked the second consecutive undefeated home record for the Blue Devils, as well as the third undefeated home record in four years under Scheyer.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) and forward Cameron Boozer (12) react during a timeout in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Additionally, Duke has won 32 straight home games, an NCAA-best, and the program boasts a ridiculous 63-3 home record under Scheyer.

Duke hasn't just stayed at national relevance under Scheyer, but has remained one of the best teams in college basketball year in and year out.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Scheyer Has Duke As 1-Seed in NCAA Tournament Yet Again

Duke is on the fast track to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 15-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 20-2 record across the first two quadrants, and a 10-1 record on the road. The only program in the nation that owns more Quad 1 wins than Duke is Arizona.

Beyond that, the Blue Devils ended the regular season with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents, more ranked victories than any other team in college basketball this season, as well as tied for the most in the history of the AP Poll.

Feb 14, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer will bring Duke to a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row and is hunting his third ACC Tournament title in four seasons. He brought the Blue Devils right back to the top of the national rankings after losing his entire 2024-25 starting five.

Despite how young he is, Scheyer deserves to be in the conversation for the best head coach in the entire sport.