Duke's Scheyer Becoming Arguably Top Coach in College Basketball
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer seems to constantly fly under the radar in terms of conversations about the best coach in college basketball despite elite and consistent success.
Scheyer endured one of the hardest success jobs in the history of college basketball, taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, and he has kept the Blue Devils as a perennial national title contender.
Before his fourth season at the helm is even over, Scheyer has brought Duke to the NCAA Tournament in each season he has been the head coach, including an Elite 8 appearance in 2024 and a Final Four appearance in 2025.
The Blue Devils earned the outright ACC regular season title and No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament for the second season in a row in 2025-26. Scheyer also became the fastest coach in ACC history to reach 100 career wins.
In essence, Scheyer does not get the respect he deserves as one of the best coaches in college basketball, as his continued success with seemingly no transition period is almost unprecedented.
Jon Scheyer Might Be the Best Coach in College Basketball
Scheyer is only 38 years old, making it extremely difficult for him to enter conversations about the best coach in the sport, especially since he has not won a National Championship yet. However, his elite resume has to be taken into consideration.
Following a 76-61 victory over No. 17 North Carolina (24-7, 12-6 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, Duke ended the regular season with a 15-0 record at home. This marked the second consecutive undefeated home record for the Blue Devils, as well as the third undefeated home record in four years under Scheyer.
Additionally, Duke has won 32 straight home games, an NCAA-best, and the program boasts a ridiculous 63-3 home record under Scheyer.
Duke hasn't just stayed at national relevance under Scheyer, but has remained one of the best teams in college basketball year in and year out.
Scheyer Has Duke As 1-Seed in NCAA Tournament Yet Again
Duke is on the fast track to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 15-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, a 20-2 record across the first two quadrants, and a 10-1 record on the road. The only program in the nation that owns more Quad 1 wins than Duke is Arizona.
Beyond that, the Blue Devils ended the regular season with an 11-2 record against AP Top 25 opponents, more ranked victories than any other team in college basketball this season, as well as tied for the most in the history of the AP Poll.
Scheyer will bring Duke to a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row and is hunting his third ACC Tournament title in four seasons. He brought the Blue Devils right back to the top of the national rankings after losing his entire 2024-25 starting five.
Despite how young he is, Scheyer deserves to be in the conversation for the best head coach in the entire sport.
