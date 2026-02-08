Social Media Reacts to Duke Basketball Loss at UNC

Duke versus North Carolina is the biggest game of the year for both teams, and both were ranked in the top 15 entering Saturday night's showdown in Chapel Hill. Two phenominal freshmen in Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson played against each other after playing with each other in the EYBL circut.

Let's see how Duke fans reacted to the first meeting between these two heated rivals.

First Half

After winning the tipoff, Duke freshman Dame Sarr would get the Blue Devils on the board early with a long 2-pointer.

Dame Sarr opens the scoring with a deep 2-point jumper. Seth Trimble evens the score quickly. — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) February 7, 2026

Duke had gotten off to a good start in the first four minutes, shooting 4-for-6 from the field with a 10-5 lead.

Oh yeaaaa Duke hooping rn — offKJ (@offkj8) February 7, 2026

Rebounds were the key at the first timeout. Duke had seven compared to the Tar Heels, who had just one at the time. Cameron Boozer was the only Blue Devil starter who didn't have a point and hadn't attempted a shot so far.

Duke is balling, like hold on a minute! 🏀 — Belucci 💕 (@Only1Aubreona) February 7, 2026

Rebounds: Duke 7 UNC 1 — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) February 7, 2026

Duke was on a 10-0 run with 12 of its first 18 points being in the paint and 13:30 left in the first half.

Duke is dominating — FraziersBurgh✝️ (@MinkahBurgh39) February 7, 2026

At the second TV timeout, Duke was up, 20-9. While it seemed that the Blue Devils were dominating, UNC freshman Caleb Wilson was starting to get going and had scored four straight points and drew a foul to potentially get the last six.

North Carolina has to keep feeding Wilson on the block while Brown is on him. Duke up 9-1 in rebounds & 14-4 in paint points. UNC hasn’t been able to speed up this pace. Duke too big & strong in a walk it up game. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) February 7, 2026

Caleb Wilson would take over for the Tar Heels and lead them to an 11-2 run with the Blue Devils up, 22-20. Cameron Boozer had back-to-back fouls and would be taken off the court and only had two points. Meanwhile, Wilson would have 11 on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and would also knock down a contested three.

CALEB WILSON GOD BLESS U — sammy sosa (@AppaChoppa) February 8, 2026

Caleb Wilson is outplaying Cameron Boozer, but Duke has the lead. Wait until Boozer finds his groove. — Hoops at Duke (@Hoopsatduke) February 8, 2026

Duke sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II would pick up his third foul of the game after Caleb Wilson drew the foul. Without Ngongba, Duke would have a tough time getting rebounds with UNC's Wilson and Henri Veesaar both on the court.

Duke is going to get smoked on the glass without Ngongba — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 8, 2026

Jon Scheyer left Cameron Boozer and Patrick Ngongba in with 2 fouls apiece … and Ngongba picks up his third with 5:47 left in the first half. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2026

Dame Sarr would hit a big-time 3-point shot, as he had 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field at the time. Boozer would hit his first three to give the Blue Devils an 11-point lead.

Dame sarr have yourself a game🔥🔥 — sportstakes (@nfltakes99462) February 8, 2026

After a Caleb Wilson mid-range jumper, Duke freshman Cayden Boozer would knock down a three, forcing UNC to call a timeout with 27 seconds remaining in the first half. Duke's defense would stop UNC and go into halftime with a 41-29 lead.

Cayden boozer!!! — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 8, 2026

Second Half

Duke would start off the second half with back-to-back unforced turnovers, and Caleb Wilson would make them pay.

Worst possible start for Duke. Back to back turnovers — Arrest Jack Dorsey (@arrest_jack) February 8, 2026

Dame Sarr would continue his perfect night shooting with his second three of the day to give him a team-high 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

Dame Sarr is shooting lights out — Pels_Saints_Fan (@NOLAPels_Saints) February 8, 2026

Duke would continue to play great defense against the Tar Heels and took a nine-point lead with seven minutes remaining.

Let’s keep going Duke — W.L.E. 💰 (@Str8_profit5) February 8, 2026

Ngongba would foul out of the game. Then, Duke senior forward Maliq Brown would pick up his fourth foul with five minutes remaining. And North Carolina would attack Brown and start to come back, trailing by only four with three minutes remaining.

duke so embarrassing bro — 🪦(taco) (@snurrbb) February 8, 2026

North Carolina would then tie the game at 68-68 after a Henri Veesaar three.

BRUHHHH CMON DUKE — Jon Halpert (@MasterAgenda68) February 8, 2026

After a North Carolina stop, Seth Trimble would hit a big-time three from the corner to give the Tar Heels their first lead of the game with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock.

Another Duke vs North Carolina rivalry classic!!!! — King Mufasa 🦁 (@JRocc205) February 8, 2026

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.